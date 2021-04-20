Stuttgart 2021: Karolina Pliskova vs Tamara Korpatsch preview, head-to-head & prediction | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (6) Karolina Pliskova vs Tamara Korpatsch

Date: 21 April 2021

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $565,530

Karolina Pliskova vs Tamara Korpatsch preview

Sixth seed and World No. 9 Karolina Pliskova will start her Stuttgart campaign against German qualifier Tamara Korpatsch.

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova has had an underwhelming 2021 season so far. The Czech hasn't been able to win more than two matches in the six tournaments she has taken part in this year.

With a switch to clay, Pliskova will be hoping for a turnaround. The challenging surface has been kind to the Czech in the past few years, which is evident from her previous wins in Stuttgart and Rome. While she bagged the title in the German and the Italian cities in 2018 and 2019 respectively, the 29-year-old also made it all the way to the Rome final last year.

Pliskova will look to draw inspiration from her past success as she steps on to the clay this year in Stuttgart.

Tamara Korpatsch

Pliskova couldn't have asked for an easier opponent to open her challenge against. World No. 137 Tamara Korpatsch is a relatively unheralded player whose highest ranking so far has been 107th.

A former German national champion, the Hamburg-born player has 8 ITF titles to her credit but has never made it past the first round at any Slam.

This year she has played three ITF events, losing in the first round in each.

Tamara Korpatsch played the qualifiers at Stuttgart, where she needed three sets in each of her two rounds to secure a win.

Clearly, Karolina Pliskova presents a monumental challenge for the German and Korpatsch cannot afford to make any mistake if she wants to make it a competitive match.

Karolina Pliskova vs Tamara Korpatsch head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova and Tamara Korpatsch have never crossed paths on the WTA Tour before, so their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Karolina Pliskova vs Tamara Korpatsch prediction

Karolina Pliskova with the Stuttgart trophy in 2018

In terms of ranking, experience and skills, Karolina Pliskova overmatches Korpatsch in this contest.

Pliskova has the big serve-and-forehand combination with which she can go on all-out attack from the baseline. In recent times, the Czech has also made improvements to her on-court footwork, which has rewarded her with titles on the red dirt.

Korpatsch has more of a counter-punching style and relies on her opponents' errors to win points. Karolina Pliskova thus might not be an ideal opponent to play against for the 25-year-old.

Korpatsch has also played a couple of draining three-setters in the Stuttgart qualifiers. She might not have the energy to stay toe-to-toe with the Czech.

Prediction: Karolina Pliskova to win in straight sets.