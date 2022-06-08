Stuttgart 2022: Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray.

Date: 9 June 2022.

Tournament: Boss Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: € 769,645.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray preview

Alexander Bublik at the 2022 French Open

World No. 42 Alexander Bublik will take on three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the second round of the 2022 Boss Open on Thursday.

Bublik made a winning start to his campaign in Stuttgart across singles and doubles. He teamed up with Nick Kyrgios to defeat Philipp Oswald and Hans Hach 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the doubles on Monday. The duo didn't drop their serve even once during the encounter.

Bublik was up against Denis Kudla, who reached the final of the Challenger event on grass last week in the first round of singles. The opening set was a closely contested affair. Both players held their serve quite comfortably, except for some trouble early on when they each had to save a couple of break points.

Bublik then played a flawless tie-break to nab the opener. The Kazakh jumped to an early lead in the second set, but Kudla soon leveled the score at 2-2. Both players tried to gain an advantage in the next six games, but to no avail.

With Kudla serving at 5-5, Bublik made his move and successfully secured a break of serve. He easily served out the match after that to win 7-6(3), 7-5.

Andy Murray at the 2022 Surbiton Trophy

Andy Murray kicked off his grass season at last week's Surbiton Trophy, a Challenger event. After straight-sets wins over Jurij Rodionov, Gijs Brouwer and Brandon Nakashima, he lost to Denis Kudla in three sets in the semifinals.

Murray took on qualifier Christopher O'Connell in the first round of the Boss Open. The Brit was on the backfoot early on as he trailed 3-0. He then reeled off five games in a row to lead 5-3. His opponent managed to win the next game, but the former World No. 1 easily served out the set after that.

With momentum firmly on Murray's side, he quickly went 3-1 up in the second set. He held on to this advantage and broke O'Connell's serve once more in the final game to win the match 6-4, 6-2.

Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray head-to-head

The duo have faced off thrice before, with Murray leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. Bublik won their most recent encounter at this year's Indian Wells Open in straight sets. The Brit won their only match on grass at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships in straight sets.

Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Alexander Bublik +110 -1.5 (+250) Over 23.5 (-105) Andy Murray -145 +1.5 (-375) Under 23.5 (-135)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray prediction

Andy Murray at the 2022 Surbiton Trophy

Murray is an accomplished player on grass, as evidenced by his two titles at Wimbledon. Bublik's resume on the surface isn't as impressive, but he's a dangerous opponent nonetheless.

Bublik was on fire in his first-round clash against Kudla, hitting 19 aces and winning 86% of his first serve points. His massive serve is quite an asset; he's ranked ninth on the ATP tour when it comes to the number of aces served so far this year (301).

Murray's serving stats were good as well, winning 88% of his first serve points in his first-round clash against O'Connell. The Brit will need to focus on neutralizing Bublik's serve during return games. He'll also need to keep an eye out for an underarm serve or two, as his opponent is known for his trickery.

Murray has a more well-rounded game compared to his opponent. While both players can go toe-to-toe from the baseline, the Brit, with his occasional drop shots and lobs, can turn the tide in his favor.

The match is likely to go down to the wire, but Murray should be able to come out on top in the end.

Pick: Andy Murray to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far