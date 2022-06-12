Stuttgart 2022: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

Date: 12 June 2022

Tournament: BOSS Open 2022.

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Round: Final.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Timing: Approx. 3 p.m. local time | 9 a.m ET | 1 p.m. GMT | 6:30 p.m. IST

Prize money: €769,645.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray will square off against second seed Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Boss Open on Sunday.

Andy Murray continued his resurgence in Stuttgart with a straight-sets victory over Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. Both players were solid from the start and held serve quite easily in the early stages of the match. Neither could convert their break point opportunities later on and a tie-break was required to determine the outcome of a high-quality first set. Murray clinched the set after winning the tie-break 7-5.

Clearly dejected from the first-set loss, Kyrgios reeled off a few errors in the opening exchanges of the second and lost his serve twice in three games.

The Brit made no mistakes thereafter and wrapped up the match in an hour and 31 minutes to enter his 10th ATP final on grass and 70th overall of his career.

Matteo Berrettini missed the claycourt season after being sidelined with a right hand injury in March. He has had a hard time throughout his comeback in Stuttgart, but has come through thanks to his fighting spirit. The Italian registered brilliant wins over Radu Albot, Lorenzo Sonego and Oscar Otte en route to the final.

Berrettini faced a stern test against home favourite Otte in the semifinals. Both players went toe-to-toe throughout the match, with a number of lengthy baseline duels.

Berrettini needed two energy-sapping tie-breaks to get the job done and move into his first ATP final of the season.

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

The head-to-head between Murray and Berrettini is tied at 1-1. The Italian won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Queen's Club Championships in straight sets.

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games (Over & Under) Andy Murray +105 +0.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-200) Matteo Berrettini -135 -0.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (+140)

(All Odds are sourced by BetMGM)

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

BOSS OPEN Stuttgart 2022 - Day Six

There is no clear favorite heading into this final encounter. Murray has made tremendous progress in this tournament and looks to be getting back into prime form. The Brit seems to be more motivated than ever.

Murray won 78 percent of his first serve points and converted two of his three break point opportunities against Nick Kyrgios. The Brit possesses strong groundstrokes off both wings. He is excellent at constructing points, especially on grass, which is his favorite surface.

Berrettini has been fantastic in his comeback after two months out. He also favors grasscourts and has proved it yet again this week. The Italian registered 18 aces and won 84 percent of his first serve points against Oscar Otte. He committed zero double faults and never faced a break point. Berrettini's strengths are his serve and forehand, which are among the biggest on the ATP tour.

We can expect a contest of the highest caliber between these two first-class tennis pros. While Murray will be desperate to win his first title in 5 years, Berrettini is a daunting opponent on grass.

Considering Berrettini hasn't played much tennis of late and that he has spent more time on the court this week, Murray might just be able to use his experience to prevail in the end.

Pick: Murray to win in three sets.

