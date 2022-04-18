Stuttgart 2022: Anett Kontaveit vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (5) Anett Kontaveit vs Angelique Kerber.

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Anett Kontaveit vs Angelique Kerber preview

Fifth seed Anett Kontaveit will begin her quest for the Porsche Grand Prix title against two-time champion Angelique Kerber.

The Estonian has picked up from where she left off last season. Having won four titles in the second half of last year, Kontaveit kicked off 2022 with a run to the semifinals in Sydney.

After a brief stutter at the Australian Open, the 26-year-old picked up momentum, triumphing in St. Petersburg and finishing as the runner-up in Doha. Her exploits propelled her to a career-high world ranking of No. 5.

Jimmie48 Photography @JJlovesTennis Anett Kontaveit doing her first ever Porsche Parking Challenge. Anett Kontaveit doing her first ever Porsche Parking Challenge. https://t.co/rghX0bMnNI

Kontaveit, however, faced disappointment in the North American hardcourt swing, managing to win a grand total of one match in Indian Wells and Miami.

With the tour moving to clay, the World No. 6 will be hoping to rediscover her magical touch again.

Kerber strikes the ball at the BNP Paribas Open.

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber, meanwhile, showed signs of resurgence last year with a title win at Bad Homburg and semifinal appearances at Wimbledon and Cincinnati. She also made the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and the fourth round of the US Open.

However, the 34-year-old hasn't been able to build on those strong performances this season. Part of it was due to a positive COVID-19 test that affected her schedule.

Jannik Schneider @schnejan In her pre tournament presscon in Stuttgart Angelique Kerber announced that she will play the relegation for Germany in novembre to stay in world groupe: "in good and in bad times", she said with a smile.



Imo a big statement that early in the season but very helpful for next gen In her pre tournament presscon in Stuttgart Angelique Kerber announced that she will play the relegation for Germany in novembre to stay in world groupe: "in good and in bad times", she said with a smile.Imo a big statement that early in the season but very helpful for next gen https://t.co/sJt628sU4H

The three-time Grand Slam champion has managed to play just four tour-level events all season, winning only a couple of matches. Having succumbed to a defeat in both Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers ties last week, the German has headed to Stuttgart with a shabby 2-6 win-loss record for the year.

She will now desperately try to get some rhythm in a tournament where she has lifted the trophy twice in the past.

Anett Kontaveit vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

Kontaveit leads Kerber 4-1 in the head-to-head. All their matches have been straightforward, finishing in straight sets. One of those meetings was in Stuttgart four years ago, where the German retired trailing 6-0, 2-0.

Their most recent clash in Doha last year ended in a 6-1, 6-4 victory for Kontaveit.

Anett Kontaveit vs Angelique Kerber odds

Player Moneyline Total Games (Over & Under) Anett Kontaveit -275 Over 19.5 (-125) Angelique Kerber +210 Under 19.5 (-110)

Kontaveit is favored to win this contest against Kerber, going by her form and consistency this year.

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Anett Kontaveit vs Angelique Kerber prediction

Kontaveit at the BNP Paribas Open.

With Anett Kontaveit holding a solid grip over her rivalry with Angelique Kerber, she is the favorite to come through this contest.

Kontaveit has been playing at a way better level than Kerber for the past few months. By taking the ball early and finding sharp angles from almost any part of the court, she has found immense success against her opponents.

That said, the transition from hardcourt to clay could take a bit of time for the Estonian to adapt to. She needs to be patient and time her shots well in order to have good results on such a demanding surface.

However, with Kerber currently in a slump, Kontaveit might find the transition a bit easier. The World No. 6 just needs to avoid getting engaged in too many rallies with the southpaw. If Kontaveit can strike a blow early, it might be hard for the home favorite to recover.

Prediction: Anett Kontaveit to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra