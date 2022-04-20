Stuttgart 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (3) Aryna Sabalenka vs Bianca Andreescu.

Date: 21 April 2022.

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Bianca Andreescu preview

2021 runner-up Aryna Sabalenka will open her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix campaign against the returning Bianca Andreescu in Stuttgart on Thursday.

Sabalenka had a brilliant season last year, winning a couple of titles and reaching the semifinals of Wimbledon and the US Open for the first time in her career. However, the 23-year-old has failed to carry the momentum into the new season.

Sabalenka has made just a solitary quarterfinal in eight events so far. With a 7-8 win-loss record for the season, the World No. 4 has arrived in Stuttgart woefully short of confidence.

Last year, she fell in the final of this tournament to former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. But this year, Sabalenka will struggle to get that far unless she starts firing again.

Bianca Andreescu at the BNP Paribas Open

Sabalenka will need to summon her best in her opener as she faces a tricky opponent in 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

The Canadian was on a sabbatical following last year's Indian Wells tournament to address mental health concerns. Now fully recharged, the 21-year-old has returned to the sport after a six-month hiatus.

She took some time to find her feet on clay during her first-round clash against German wildcard Jule Niemeier on Tuesday. But once she did, Andreescu looked unstoppable as she raced away to a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win.

The World No. 121 has also promised to bring her A-game against a player of Sabalenka's caliber and will certainly need to do so.

wta @WTA



The Canadian advances with a 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Niemeier, marking her first match back in 7 months.



@Bandreescu_ | #PorscheTennis A winning return for Bibi! 🗣The Canadian advances with a 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Niemeier, marking her first match back in 7 months. A winning return for Bibi! 🗣The Canadian advances with a 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Niemeier, marking her first match back in 7 months.@Bandreescu_ | #PorscheTennis https://t.co/m1JXqZq5aB

Aryna Sabalenka vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

Sabalenka has a 1-0 lead over Andreescu in the head-to-head. The Belarusian earned a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Andreescu in their only face-off so far at Manchester in 2017.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Aryna Sabalenka -225 -3.5 (-125) Under 20.5 (-105) Bianca Andreescu +175 +3.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-135)

Aryna Sabalenka is favored to win this contest. She is the higher-ranked player and has had better results than Andreescu in the recent past. The Canadian's time away from the game has further titled the balance in favor of Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Tennis Canada @TennisCanada



After nearly 7-months off,



Great to have you back, Bianca!!!



#TennisNation | @nationalbank She's baaaaaaaaaaaackAfter nearly 7-months off, @Bandreescu_ makes a winning return to the WTA tour with a win at #porschetennis . And she's got a blockbuster in the next round with Aryna Sabalenka.Great to have you back, Bianca!!! She's baaaaaaaaaaaack 😍After nearly 7-months off, @Bandreescu_ makes a winning return to the WTA tour with a win at #porschetennis. And she's got a blockbuster in the next round with Aryna Sabalenka.Great to have you back, Bianca!!!#TennisNation | @nationalbank https://t.co/o6Kr5JvFx2

Although Sabalenka is the higher-ranked player in this face-off, her results this year aren't very encouraging.

The Belarusian has time and again struggled with her serve and the accuracy of her strokes. If she is unable to control her aggression and keeps coughing up double faults, she could find herself in a spot of bother.

Andreescu, on the other hand, slowly got into the groove in her first match in seven months on Tuesday. She finished with impressive serving numbers, recording six aces and 87% first serves. The 21-year-old struck 22 winners against just 17 unforced errors and converted three of her four break points against Niemeier.

Considering she was out for more than six months, Andreescu was able to shake off the rust pretty quickly. The Canadian is an excellent tactical player who doesn't rely on power alone. Andreescu's speed, variety, fighting spirit and smart shot selection make her a difficult opponent to face if one isn't at the top of their game.

For Sabalenka, it's imperative that she keeps her unforced errors in check against the young Canadian. Otherwise, it could be yet another early defeat for the World No. 4.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets.

