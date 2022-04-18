Stuttgart 2022: Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details
Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina
Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2022
Round: First round (Round of 32)
Venue: Stuttgart, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Clay
Prize money: $757,900
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina preview
Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina are set to clash in an exciting first-round encounter at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.
Gauff's results in singles have been decent this year, though the teenager is capable of a lot more, as evidenced by her previous results. A semifinal at the WTA 250 event in Adelaide and a quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 tournament in Qatar are her best results this season. In her previous tournament in Miami, she lost to eventual winner Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.
Gauff has, however, continued to excel in doubles. She won her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open, and reached the quarterfinals and the semifinals in Indian Wells and Miami respectively. Her string of consistent results have led to her top 10 debut in the doubles rankings.
Daria Kasatkina, meanwhile, started the year on a strong note by reaching the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set 2 and the Sydney Tennis Classic. She then lost in the third round of the Australian Open to Iga Swiatek.
Kasatkina suffered two more losses to Swiatek after that during the Middle Eastern swing, failing to win more than three games in both of those matches. Her woes continued during the North American hardcourt swing as well as she kept losing in the initial rounds yet again. The Russian will be hoping for a change in fortunes as she begins her clay season.
Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head
Kasatkina leads Gauff 1-0 in the head-to-head. She has won their solitary encounter so far in straight sets at the 2019 Miami Open.
Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina odds
Gauff is the favorite to win this contest, given her better performances compared to Kasatkina this year.
All odds are sourced from BetMGM.
Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina prediction
Kasatkina is a former quarterfinalist at Roland Garros, having reached that stage in 2018.
Gauff won the French Open as a junior, while reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the tournament last year. The teenager also accumulated a 16-4 record on clay last year, which was much better than her 14-10 record on hardcourt.
Both have thus demonstrated their prowess on clay in the past.
This is set to be the first match of the year on clay for both players, so it could be a slow start for the two. Gauff's serve remains a cause for concern, as she still tends to throw in double faults at inopportune moments. Her forehand has also been misfiring, but she'll have a little more time on clay to time her shots.
Kasatkina could do well to target Gauff's forehand. The Russian uses an array of shots to keep her opponents guessing and the teenager's court coverage will be tested against Kasatkina.
That said, Gauff's doubles experience will come in handy in this contest. On a surface where she has done well in the past, she'll have enough confidence to put up a winning performance yet again.
Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.