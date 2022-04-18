Stuttgart 2022: Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Gauff at the 2022 Miami Open.

Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina are set to clash in an exciting first-round encounter at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Gauff's results in singles have been decent this year, though the teenager is capable of a lot more, as evidenced by her previous results. A semifinal at the WTA 250 event in Adelaide and a quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 tournament in Qatar are her best results this season. In her previous tournament in Miami, she lost to eventual winner Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.

Gauff has, however, continued to excel in doubles. She won her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open, and reached the quarterfinals and the semifinals in Indian Wells and Miami respectively. Her string of consistent results have led to her top 10 debut in the doubles rankings.

Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 Australian Open.

Daria Kasatkina, meanwhile, started the year on a strong note by reaching the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set 2 and the Sydney Tennis Classic. She then lost in the third round of the Australian Open to Iga Swiatek.

WTARussians @WTArussians Daria Kasatkina falls in the semifinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic, going down 2-6, 2-6 to Paula Badosa.



Opponent was on fire but Dasha fought all the way till the end, proud of her good start to 2022!



[📸: Jason McCawley/Getty] Daria Kasatkina falls in the semifinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic, going down 2-6, 2-6 to Paula Badosa.Opponent was on fire but Dasha fought all the way till the end, proud of her good start to 2022![📸: Jason McCawley/Getty] https://t.co/xlQ9xxlI5t

Kasatkina suffered two more losses to Swiatek after that during the Middle Eastern swing, failing to win more than three games in both of those matches. Her woes continued during the North American hardcourt swing as well as she kept losing in the initial rounds yet again. The Russian will be hoping for a change in fortunes as she begins her clay season.

Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Kasatkina leads Gauff 1-0 in the head-to-head. She has won their solitary encounter so far in straight sets at the 2019 Miami Open.

Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Moneyline Total Games (Over & Under) Coco Gauff -275 Over 20.5 (-110) Daria Kasatkina +210 Under 20.5 (-125)

Gauff is the favorite to win this contest, given her better performances compared to Kasatkina this year.

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Coco Gauff at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Kasatkina is a former quarterfinalist at Roland Garros, having reached that stage in 2018.

Gauff won the French Open as a junior, while reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the tournament last year. The teenager also accumulated a 16-4 record on clay last year, which was much better than her 14-10 record on hardcourt.

Both have thus demonstrated their prowess on clay in the past.

This is set to be the first match of the year on clay for both players, so it could be a slow start for the two. Gauff's serve remains a cause for concern, as she still tends to throw in double faults at inopportune moments. Her forehand has also been misfiring, but she'll have a little more time on clay to time her shots.

Kasatkina could do well to target Gauff's forehand. The Russian uses an array of shots to keep her opponents guessing and the teenager's court coverage will be tested against Kasatkina.

That said, Gauff's doubles experience will come in handy in this contest. On a surface where she has done well in the past, she'll have enough confidence to put up a winning performance yet again.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee