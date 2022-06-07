Stuttgart 2022: Denis Shapovalov vs Oscar Otte preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Denis Shapovalov vs Oscar Otte.

Tournament: Boss Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: € 769,645.

Denis Shapovalov vs Oscar Otte preview

Shapovalov at the 2022 French Open

World No. 16 Denis Shapovalov will square off against home favorite Oscar Otte in the second round of the 2022 Boss Open on Wednesday.

Shapovalov has been inconsistent this season. He started the year on a strong note, leading Canada to the ATP Cup title and making the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He lost early in his next two tournaments, but then reached the semifinals in Dubai.

The Canadian made early exits from his next three tournaments, failing to win consecutive matches in any of them. He bounced back by making the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, including a win over Rafael Nadal on the way. However, he failed to carry his momentum forward, losing in the first round of the Geneva Open and the French Open.

Shapovalov reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon last year. Now that the grass season has commenced, he'll be aiming to replicate some of that form to end his poor string of results. He lost to eventual champion Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals here last year.

Denis Shapovalov @denis_shapo Dinner with the boys tonight in Stuttgart 🍽 Dinner with the boys tonight in Stuttgart 🍽🔥 https://t.co/F7nxeYLdSk

Oscar Otte at the 2022 BMW Open

Oscar Otte has had a rather average season so far, compiling a 10-11 win-loss record. However, the German has performed slightly better over the past couple of months, winning six out of 10 matches since April. He also made his first ATP semifinal at the BMW Open, losing to teenager Holger Rune in straight sets.

Otte nearly staged a successful comeback at the French Open. He trailed by two sets to love in the first round against Roberto Carballes Baena but won the next two sets to level the match. In the end, he came up short as he lost the deciding set 6-3.

Otte commenced his campaign in Stuttgart with a 7-6(2), 7-6(4) win over compatriot Daniel Altmaier in the first round.

Denis Shapovalov vs Oscar Otte head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Denis Shapovalov vs Oscar Otte odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Denis Shapovalov -300 +1.5 (-800) Over 22.5 (-135) Oscar Otte +220 -1.5 (+425) Under 22.5 (-105)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Denis Shapovalov vs Oscar Otte prediction

Denis Shapovalov at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Due to his better ranking and past results on the surface, Shapovalov is the favorite heading into this encounter. However, given the Canadian's wildly inconsistent results this year, Otte will fancy his chances of scoring an upset win.

Otte served quite well in his first-round match in Stuttgart. He hit seven aces and won 87% of his first serve points. The German will need to reproduce his serving display against the World No. 16, who himself is a capable server.

Shapovalov is on a three-match losing streak at the moment, and will be hoping a change in surface brings about a change in fortune. But if he doesn't quickly adapt to the new conditions, he could find himself in trouble.

The Canadian will look to dictate play with his powerful groundstrokes. However, his trigger happy and offensive brand of tennis can go awry rather quickly. In his first-round loss at the French Open, he committed 53 unforced errors, while striking half the number of winners.

Grass is a surface that's better suited to Shapovalov's game than clay. He went 8-3 during the grass season last year. If he reins in those errors and plays with some caution, he should be able to come through this clash.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.

