Stuttgart 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Storm Sanders preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Fixture: (8) Emma Raducanu vs (Q) Storm Sanders.

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Emma Raducanu vs Storm Sanders preview

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will square off against qualifier Storm Sanders in the opening round of the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Raducanu has failed to replicate the kind of tennis that saw her win her maiden Grand Slam title in New York on a consistent basis this year. She received a 6-0, 6-1 drubbing from Elena Rybakina in her first match of the season at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The Brit defeated Sloane Stephens in the first round of the Australian Open, but lost to Danka Kovinic in three sets in the next round. At the WTA 250 in Guadalaraja, she retired from her first-round match towards the end of the third set. Raducanu notably served for the match in the second set.

The teenager's woes continued as she suffered three-set losses at the Indian Open and the Miami Open in the third and second rounds respectively. She then made her Billie Jean King Cup debut and won her first professional match on clay, defeating Tereza Martincova 7-5, 7-5.

However, Raducanu lost her next match 6-1, 6-1 against Marketa Vondrousova. While the Czech is always a threat on clay, the 2021 US Open champion was hampered by blisters on her foot.

She's now set to play in her first WTA tournament on clay in Stuttgart.

Storm Sanders at the 2022 Australian Open.

Storm Sanders' results in singles haven't been that promising. On the occasions when she managed to secure her place in the main draw, she lost in the opening round each time.

Her best results have all been in doubles, as she reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the Indian Wells Open. She also won the Adelaide International alongside Ashleigh Barty.

In Stuttgart, Sanders once again had to compete in the qualifying rounds. She defeated Mara Guth and Tamara Korpatsch in straight sets to book her spot in the main draw.

Emma Raducanu vs Storm Sanders head-to-head

The two have faced off once previously, with Raducanu leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their only encounter so far in straight sets at the 2021 Nottingham Open.

Emma Raducanu vs Storm Sanders odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Emma Raducanu -155 -1.5 (+145) Over 20.5 (-110) Storm Sanders +120 +1.5 (-200) Under 20.5 (-125)

Emma Raducanu vs Storm Sanders prediction

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Miami Open.

Much will depend on whether Raducanu is fully fit or not, as she was severely hampered by blisters on her foot in her match against Vondrousova on Saturday. She managed to beat Martincova, a top 50 player, prior to her foot issues so getting past Sanders, a top 200 player, should be manageable for her.

However, Raducanu has managed to lose from winning positions twice this year. In Guadalajara and Indian Wells, she served for the match but ultimately lost. She'll need to figure out a way to close matches and control her nerves.

The Brit's serve, which was a huge asset during her US Open run, has been hit and miss recently. In her last two matches during the Billie Jean King Cup, her serving stats were less than stellar. She also committed 22 unforced errors in her previous match against Vondrousova, but that could be attributed to her physical issues.

Sanders is a tough fighter and won her qualifying matches with ease. However, she has won just one of eight matches against top 20 players. The Australian lacks the killer instinct to get over the finish line against the best in the game and Raducanu could use this to her advantage.

If healthy, the teenager should be able to score her maiden win on clay in a WTA tournament.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.

