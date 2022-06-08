Stuttgart 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Hubert Hurkacz vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: 9 June 2022

Tournament: Boss Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €769,645.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marton Fucsovics preview

World No. 13 Hubert Hurkacz will square off against Marton Fucsovics in the last 16 of the Boss Open on Thursday.

Hurkacz did not have the best of starts to his 2022 season. After early exits from the Australian Open and Indian Wells, Hurkacz made the semifinals of the Miami Masters, where he was ousted by Carlos Alcaraz in two hard-fought sets.

On clay, the Pole looked promising with quarterfinal runs in Monte-Carlo and Madrid ahead of the 2022 French Open.

The 25-year-old picked up commanding wins over Giulio Zeppieri, Marco Cecchinato and David Goffin en route to the Round of 16 in Paris. He bowed out against an in-form Casper Ruud, who went on to make the final at Roland Garros.

Marton Fucsovics at the 2022 French Open - Day Two

Victories have been few and far between for Marton Fucsovics since his quarterfinal run at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

The 30-year-old built some momentum at the start of the year, making the quarterfinals in Rotterdam and Doha. Post that, the Hungarian struggled at every tournament he competed in.

At the French Open, Fucsovics locked horns with Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the first round. He eased past the French qualifier in straight sets but fell to veteran Marin Cilic thereafter.

Fucsovics opened his campaign in Stuttgart with a hard-fought 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 win over Jurij Rodionov.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Fucsovics leads Hurkacz 1-0 in the head-to-head. He defeated the Pole at the 2018 Cincinati Masters in three sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games (Over & Under) Hubert Hurkacz -300 -3.5 (-105) Over 22.5 (-120) Marton Fucsovics +220 +3.5 (-135) Under 22.5 (-115)

(All odds sourced by BetMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Hurkacz looked in complete control of his game in the first week of the French Open. He was able to construct points well from the baseline, especially on his serve. The Pole registered 32 aces in his four matches at the claycourt Major. On the lush green grass, where the ball zips off the surface, his serve will be a huge weapon.

Fucsovics is coming off a healthy win in the first round. He won 81% of his first-serve points and hit eight aces. The Hungarian created 15 break point opportunities, but only converted two. He will need to be far more clinical to stand any chance against Hurkacz.

Fucsovics is one of the fittest players on tour. The Hungarian possesses a powerful forehand and can be extremely difficult to beat when in full flight.

Hurkacz has a solid all-round game, with an emphasis on defensive baseline play. His serve is among the biggest on the ATP tour.

Hurkacz will be put to the test against Fucsovics, especially if the Hungarian can get his forehand working. However, Fucsovics' lack of form and consistency should allow the Pole to sneak through in the end.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win in three sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far