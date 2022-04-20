Stuttgart 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head and prediction | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys.

Date: 20 April 2022.

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Miami Open.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on qualifier Eva Lys in the second round of the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Wednesday.

The last couple of months have witnessed Swiatek's unparalleled reign on the WTA tour. It all began at the Qatar Open, the first WTA 1000 event of the year. She defeated three top-10 players to lift the trophy. The 2020 Roland Garros champion crushed Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0 in the final.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



#PorscheTennis Swiatek: "I had my 1st practice on center court today. I still feel like I need like two more practices to get used to the surface. But I think I'm ready because the transition from hard courts to clay court for me is pretty quick. So yeah, we're going to see." Swiatek: "I had my 1st practice on center court today. I still feel like I need like two more practices to get used to the surface. But I think I'm ready because the transition from hard courts to clay court for me is pretty quick. So yeah, we're going to see."#PorscheTennis https://t.co/sUFUdQjEWf

Swiatek then won the Indian Wells Open, defeating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 for the title. By winning her opening-round match at the Miami Open, she clinched the World No. 1 ranking as well. The 20 year old also won the title in Miami over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, defeating her 6-4, 6-0. It was her third consecutive WTA 1000 title.

Swiatek continued her winning ways at the Billie Jean King Cup last week. She put up dominating performances to win 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0 over Mihaela Buzarnescu and Andreea Prisacariu respectively, sending Poland to the finals.

Eva Lys booked her spot in the main draw after winning a couple of tough qualifying matches. She defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 and won 6-3, 7-5 over Kathinka von Deichmann.

Porsche Tennis @PorscheTennis



#porschetennis #PTGP22 It's a first ever WTA main draw win for Eva Lys! Supported by the Stuttgart crowd, the Porsche Talent Team member recovers after losing the first set and defeats Victorija Golubic 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 in over 3 hours. Well done, Eva! It's a first ever WTA main draw win for Eva Lys! Supported by the Stuttgart crowd, the Porsche Talent Team member recovers after losing the first set and defeats Victorija Golubic 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 in over 3 hours. Well done, Eva!#porschetennis #PTGP22 https://t.co/sPz9PNQX8D

Up against the experienced Viktorija Golubic in the first round, Lys got off to a slow start as she lost the opening set. But the German youngster didn't lose her nerve and staged a comeback to eventually win 5-7, 7-5, 7-5. It was a momentous occasion for her, as it was her maiden victory at the WTA level.

Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys head-to-head

Swiatek and Lys have never played each other on tour prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys prediction

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Swiatek's on a 19 match winning streak at the moment, so she's the overwhelming favorite to win this contest. The World No. 1 has been in total command over the last two months and she's unlikely to relinquish that control now.

Lys displayed glimpses of her potential during her first-round win over Golubic in Stuttgart. She never dwelled on the missed opportunities and focused on the next point. Her opponent simply didn't hand her the win, and the German had to step up and be proactive.

Lys' serving stats were decent, but she'll need to improve those numbers against the top seed. Compared to Swiatek, her groundstrokes lack power.

It will be Swiatek's first match of the season on clay, so she could be off to a slow start. Lys could capitalize on this if it happens, but it's unlikely she'll be able to hold on to her lead for too long. The World No. 1 hasn't set a foot wrong recently and it's hard to imagine her stumbling against a player ranked outside the top 300.

Lys' lack of experience on the main tour is likely to be exposed by Swiatek as she romps to another comfortable victory.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan