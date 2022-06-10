Stuttgart 2022: Marton Fucsovics vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture: Marton Fucsovics vs Nick Kyrgios

Date: 10 June 2022

Tournament: Boss Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €769,645.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Marton Fucsovics vs Nick Kyrgios preview

World No. 55 Marton Fucsovics will square off against Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of the Boss open on Friday.

After a second-round exit at Roland Garros, Fucsovics looks determined to make an impact on grass. The Hungarian has recorded two hard-fought victories over Jurji Rodinov and Hubert Hurkacz at the Boss Open.

Against Hurkacz, Fucsovics started the match in fine fashion, but the Pole quickly settled in. Both players matched each other shot-for-shot until the penultimate game of the opening set. Hurkacz stumbled and was punished by the Hungarian, who sealed the first set 7-5.

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Both players held serve in the second set and it went into a tie-break. The 30-year-old saved four set points but Hurkacz prevailed in the end to level the match at one set apiece.

Fucsovics showed grit and determination in the decider and was clinical in the crucial moments. He converted his only break-point opportunity in the sixth game and held on to secure a well-deserved 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-3 win.

Kyrgios has played excellent tennis this year after a forgettable 2021 season. The 26-year-old was last in action at the Houston Open in April, where he lost to Reilly Opelka in the semifinals.

Kyrgios opened his campaign at the Boss Open with a straight-sets win over Jiri Lehecka. He took on Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Round of 16 and the Georgian took the first set in a tie-break. However, the former World No. 13 turned it on in the second and third sets to mount a comeback and win 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-3.

Marton Fucsovics vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Fucsovics and Kyrgios have never faced each other, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Marton Fucsovics vs Nick Kyrgios odds

Player Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games (Over & Under) Marton Fucsovics +170 +2.5 (-125) Over 22.5 (-155) Nick Kyrgios -225 -2.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (+110)

(All odds are sourced by BetMGM)

Marton Fucsovics vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

Fucsovics will be high on confidence heading into this match after ousting the third seed in a compelling performance. The Hungarian made use of his physical prowess against Hurkacz and kept his focus throughout the match. Fucsovics will look to carry on in the same vein against Kyrgios.

Kyrgios possesses a threat to anyone on the ATP tour because of his unpredictable nature. His biggest asset is his serve. The Australian hit 20 aces against Basilashvili and held serve throughout the match. The former World No. 13 is a dangerous player on grass.

Both players can be their own worst enemies, but considering how well Kyrgios is serving at the moment, he should be able to come through in the end.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in three sets.

