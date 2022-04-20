Stuttgart 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (7) Ons Jabeur vs Daria Kasatkina

Date: 21 April 2022

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ons Jabeur vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Jabeur at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open

Seventh seed Ons Jabeur will square off against World No. 26 Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday.

Jabeur began her campaign in Stuttgart with a doubles outing on Monday. Alongside partner Ellen Perez, the Tunisian took on Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa, but lost 7-5, 7-5.

Jabeur then locked horns with 2019 Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the first round in singles.

The Czech won the opening set 6-4, but Jabeur stepped up her level in the second, breaking Vondrousova's serve twice to clinch it 6-2. She carried her momentum into the deciding set as well, and a solitary break of serve was enough to complete a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win.

#PorscheTennis Ons moves on @Ons_Jabeur comes from behind against Vondrousova to reach the second round in Stuttgart! Ons moves on ➡️🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur comes from behind against Vondrousova to reach the second round in Stuttgart!#PorscheTennis https://t.co/O9meFtTZl5

Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 Australian Open

Daria Kasatkina, meanwhile, has struggled over the past few weeks, suffering a number of early exits. But she got back to winning ways in Stuttgart with an upset of American teenager Coco Gauff in the first round.

Gauff raced into a 4-0 lead in the opening set and it appeared as if the Russian was headed for yet another early exit. However, Kasatkina turned her fortunes around, reeling off six consecutive games to win the first set. Her momentum came to a halt after Gauff broke her in the first game of the second set.

#porschetennis #PTGP22 Welcome to the second round, @DKasatkina ! The World No.26 comes back after being down 0-4 in the first set to win 6-4, 6-2 against American Coco Gauff. Welcome to the second round, @DKasatkina! The World No.26 comes back after being down 0-4 in the first set to win 6-4, 6-2 against American Coco Gauff. #porschetennis #PTGP22 https://t.co/M5TFvor29Y

Kasatkina, however, broke back immediately to level the score. She held a couple of break points on Gauff's serve in the next game but couldn't capitalize. But it didn't matter in the end as she won the next five games to complete a 6-4, 6-2 victory. The victory was her first on clay this year.

Ons Jabeur vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

The pair have faced off four times before, with the head-to-head currently tied at 2-2. Jabeur has won their last two meetings, most recently at the 2021 Canadian Open in three sets.

Ons Jabeur vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur -275 +1.5 (-700) Over 20.5 (-120) Daria Kasatkina +210 -1.5 (+400) Under 20.5 (-115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Ons Jabeur vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Miami Open

Both players started slowly in their respective first-round matches, but found a way to win. Kasatkina was able to exploit Gauff's relatively weaker wing, the forehand, but Jabeur possesses a much better all-round game than the teenager.

Both players possess similar game styles and rely on finesse rather than pure power. Jabeur has recently reigned in her showmanship and as a result, doesn't make as many unforced errors as she used to.

Against Vondrousova, the Tunisian managed good depth on her groundstrokes and moved her Czech opponent all over the court. But Kasatkina is a good defender, so Jabeur will have to work harder to break her down.

Kasatkina is a tough opponent to face when she's playing well. Jabeur, however, has been the more steady player this season and is coming off a run to the final at Charleston. All things considered, the World No. 10 should be able to overcome the Russian's resistance and advance to the next round.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in straight sets.

