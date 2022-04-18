Stuttgart 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (7) Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova.

Date: 19 April 2022.

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Charleston Open.

Seventh seed Ons Jabeur will take on 2019 Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Jabeur's hardcourt season was interrupted by injuries. But she still managed to reach the quarterfinals of three tournaments, the Sydney Tennis Classic, the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Qatar Open.

Jabeur started her clay season at the Charleston Open. She made it all the way to the final, defeating Emma Navarro, Irina-Camelia Begu, Anhelina Kalinina and Amanda Anisimova along the way. However, she lost to Belinda Bencic in three sets in the title round.

The Tunisian had a decent clay season last year, posting a 13-4 record. Her best results were a semifinal finish at the Charleston Open and a fourth-round showing at Roland Garros.

Vondrousova at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Marketa Vondrousova has also endured an injury-marred season. After early losses at the Australian Open and St. Petersberg Ladies Trophy, she reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. She withdrew prior to the match due to an injury and missed the Qatar Open after that as well.

Vondrousova returned to action at the Indian Wells Open, where she reached the third round but was unable to compete at the Miami Open due to an illness. She followed that up by leading the Czech team to victory during the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers over the past weekend.

The matches were played on clay and Vondrousova won both of her singles ties convincingly. She defeated Harriet Dart and 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-1 respectively. The 22-year-old then teamed up with Karolina Muchova to win the decisive doubles tie to seal the win for the Czech Republic.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

The two have faced off thrice before, with Jabeur leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter at last year's Eastbourne Open in straight sets.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Moneyline Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur -135 Over 21.5 (-120) Marketa Vondrousova +105 Under 21.5 (115)

Jabeur is favored to win this contest as she's had a much better and more consistent season than Vondrousova so far.

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Ons Jabeur at the 2021 Indian Wells Open.

Both have had decent results on clay in the past and are quite good on the surface. Vondrousova is a former Roland Garros finalist and has previously stated that clay is her favorite surface. Jabeur, meanwhile, has won the most matches at the French Open out of all the Grand Slams she has competed in.

Both players are also known for their varied style of play and for frequently employing drop shots, which are some of the most exquisite on the women's tour. It'll be interesting to see how they counter each other's games when they play so similarly.

An aspect where Vondrousova has the edge is the return of serve, an area she excels in. If Jabeur has a bad serving day, it could prove to be costly.

The Czech was quite dominant over the weekend during the Billie Jean King Cup. If she continues to play in a similar manner, her talented opponent might find it tough to go up against her.

Pick: Marketa Vondrousova to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra