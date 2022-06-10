Stuttgart 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andy Murray

Date: 10 June 2022

Tournament: Boss Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €769,645.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andy Murray preview

No. 1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns against Andy Murray in the quarterfinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart on Friday.

Tsitsipas got off to a fine start in the first match of his grasscourt season with a compelling victory over Dominic Stricker 6-3, 6-4.

The World No. 5 faced two break points in the fifth game of the first set but managed to hold his serve and keep the pressure on the 19-year-old. In the very next game, Tsitsipas created two break point oppportunites and converted on the second time of asking, creating a substantial 5-2 lead.

The Greek faced no problems while serving for the set and clinched it 6-3. Flustered by the variety of shots Tsitsipas had to offer, Stricker lost his serve in the very first game of the second set and had no answers to the barrage of big serves and flawless one-handers which were to follow.

Tsitsipas won 100% points on his first serve, putting an end to the Swiss' three-match win streak and securing a place in the last eight of the Boss Open.

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray decided to withdraw from the claycourt season to avoid the stress of playing on the red dirt and focus on the grass swing. While the Brit played at the Madrid Open to play some matches ahead of the grass swing, Murray withdrew from Roland Garros.

His preparations have started on a positive note with masterly wins over Christopher Oconnell and Alexander Bublik enroute to the quarterfinals in Stuttgart.

Murray played well in the first set and won it comfortably against seventh seed Bulbik 6-3. He couldn't keep up the momentum though and lost his serve to go down 5-2 in the second set.

The former World No. 1 saved two set points at 3-5 and another on his serve at 5-4 to force a tiebreak and used his experience to get past the Kazakh 6-3, 7-6(4) and secure his place in the last eight of the Boss Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andy Murray head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Murray. He defeated the Brit at the 2021 US Open 2-6, 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andy Murray odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -225 -2.5(-140) Over 21.5(-200) Andy Murray +170 +2.5(+100) Under 21.5(+140)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andy Murray prediction

Tsitsipas adapted quickly to the fast and low bouncing conditions on grass and pulled off some exquisite passing shots under pressure from both corners of the baseline. He won plenty of points on his first serve in the last match, but will be wanting to improve upon his first-serve percentage (48%).

Andy Murray has always favoured grasscourts and has found his rhythm in Stuttgart with back-to-back wins. He is known for his tactical and defensively sound style of play, forcing the error out of his competitors. But over the last year or so, Murray has made adjustments to his game by trying to be more aggressive and finishing off points quickly.

His first serve has improved and he will use his slice extensively against the Greek. He will also likely flatten out his forehand and approach the net, taking the game to Tsitsipas.

The Greek, on the other hand, would be wanting to work the 35-year old as much as he can on court. Tsitsipas showcased an all-round game in the last match and will look to emulate the same to have the best shot of a last four run. However, his backhand return of serve remains one of his weakest shots.

He'll have to return well off that wing if he wants to get past a capable grasscourt player like Murray. Considering current form, consistency and a much better level of fitness, Tsitsipas should be able to pass this tricky test.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

