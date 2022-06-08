Stuttgart 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stephan Stricker preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stephan Stricker

Date: 9 June 2022

Tournament: Boss Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: € 769,645.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stephan Stricker preview

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against qualifier Dominic Stephan Stricker in the second round of the Boss Open on Thursday.

Tsitsipas has had a strong start to the season. He made the semifinals of the Australian Open and finished runner-up in Rotterdam, losing 6-4, 6-2 to Felix Auger Aliassime in the final.

The Greek started the claycourt season in fine form, defending his Monte Carlo Masters trophy with a straight sets defeat of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the title clash. He then made the semifinals in Madrid and the finals in Rome.

The Greek was one of the favourites heading into the 2022 French Open, but was handed a very tricky draw. After grinding past his opponents in the first three rounds, the 24-year old fell to 19-year-old Holger Rune, losing 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Stricker is having an exhilarating run at the Stuttgart Open with wins over Aslan Karatsev and Mats Moraing in the qualifiers, followed by a 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 7-6(2) defeat of Maxime Cressy in the first round.

Stricker has been putting in the hard yards, having won the Cleveland and Columbus ATP Challenger events this year. He will be looking to bring his A-game to the fore against Tsitsipas, which will be the first Top-10 clash of his young career.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stephan Stricker head-to-head

Tsitsipas and Stricker have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stephan Stricker odds

Player Name Moneyline Gamed Handicap Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -500 -3.5(-145) Over 21.5(-150) Dominic Stephan Stricker +333 +3.5(+100) Under 21.5(+105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stephan Stricker prediction

Tsitsipas is one of the most consistent players on the Tour. His early exit at Roland Garros came as a shock to both his critics and fans alike.

Grass is not his favourite surface to play on. He hasn't been able to get past the first round in his last two campaigns at Wimbledon and will be looking to do better this year. Stricker will be a solid test for the Greeks' first grass court game of the season.

The teenager is currently on a purple patch, having beaten three wins against players ranked higher than him. He registered 19 aces in his last match and saved six out of seven break points. He will be looking to hold off his nerves and settle quickly into the match.

Apart from his big serve and majestic backhand, Tsitsipas is a swift mover on the court and has one of the strongest forehands in the men's game. He likes to strike the ball as early as possible and is always looking for an opening to come in at the net.

Stricker himself has an efficient serve and uses a lot of top spin on his forehand. He also handled the pressure well during the big points in his last match.

Tsitsipas, however, is a very more experienced player and will be difficult to stop once he settles into the match. This will be a tricky test for the No. 1 seed, but he should be able to progress to the last 8.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

