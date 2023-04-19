Stuttgart 2023 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Coco Gauff vs Anasatasia Potapova and Paula Badosa vs Cristina Bucsa | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Day 3 action at Stuttgart delivered some enthralling tennis, with the likes of Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa coming through. The duo is joined by a host of other top names including Elena Rybakina and Karolina Pliskova — who also posted wins in their respective openers.

With an array of enticing match-ups being lined up for Thursday, fans can expect more top-drawer tennis. Here, we take a look at what Day 4 in Stuttgart may have in store:

Coco Gauff vs Anasatasia Potapova

Coco Gauff survived a scare in the opening round at Stuttgart.

Coco Gauff and Anastasia Potapova were made to work hard in their opening-round matches at Stuttgart, with both coming through in deciding-set tiebreakers.

The American has underperformed at some of her more recent tournaments. But a return to clay — the surface that she looks the most comfortable on — would have filled her with hope of a fresh start. She did not, however, look very convincing in her win over Veronika Kudermetova here.

Potapova, meanwhile, has looked to be on the cusp of a big win for long. The indoor conditions in Stuttgart will play into her attacking strengths and if Gauff isn't careful, she could find herself in trouble.

Prediction: Potapova to win in three sets

Donna Vekic vs Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova is a former Stuttgart champion.

Karolina Pliskova, a former winner here in Stuttgart, also came into the tournament looking to rediscover the form that helped her reach the last-eight at the Australian Open.

Against a resurgent Donna Vekic though, she faces a tricky opponent. The Croat possesses a big serve and powerful groundstrokes not much different from her opponent.

Fans can expect some entertaining first-strike tennis. However, if history is anything to go by, Vekic may find herself coming up just short against an opponent who boasts of just a slight bit of extra firepower than her.

Prediction: Pliskova to win in three sets

Paula Badosa vs Cristina Bucsa

Paula Badosa took out seventh seed Daria Kasatkina in the opening round.

Paula Badosa's 6-1, 6-1 dismissal of seventh seed Daria Kasatkina in the opening round was reminiscent of the Spaniard's top form from a year ago. She hasn't always found the same level in 2023, but the game is certainly there.

Against a relative greenhorn at this level in Cristina Bucsa, she will fancy her chances.

The latter, for her part, is in the midst of a breakthrough season herself. She has been on a steady rise in the rankings ever since her stunning three-set upset win over Bianca Andreescu in Melbourne.

Bucsa definitely has the acumen to beat the best, but needs more matches at the highest level under her belt. Against someone as steady as Badosa on clay at this point, she may find herself at a loss for answers.

Prediction: Badosa to win in two tight sets

Tatjana Maria vs Carolina Garcia

Tatjana Maria is on a six-match winning streak.

Tatjana Maria came into the tournament fresh off having defended her title at Copa Colsanitas. She, however, found herself pushed to the brink in her opener against Ylena il-Ablon only to come though in a marathon tussle.

Up next for the player who is on a six-match winning streak is Carolina Garcia. The match-up will pit two entirely different game styles up against each other, with Garcia's power-hitting taking on Maria's slices and court craft.

One may want to give the latter an edge in the given conditions, but match fatigue is bound to kick in at some point or the other for Maria. Unless she can bring her 100 percent to this contest, the German risks being blown away by her opponent's power.

Prediction: Garcia to win in three sets

