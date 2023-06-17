Stuttgart 2023 Final: Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BOSS Open

Fixture: (3) Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: Sunday, June 18

Tournament: Boss Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €718,410

Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Tiafoe is into his second final of the year.

Third seed Frances Tiafoe takes on unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff in the title match of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart.

The 12th-ranked Tiafoe made a brisk start against Marton Fucsovics in the semi-finals, taking the opener for the loss of just three games. However, the second set was a cliffhanger, where the American saved six set points in the tiebreak (11-9), to close out a straight-set win in 97 minutes.

With the win, Tiafoe improved to 26-9 on the season and 3-0 on his debut at the ATP 250 grasscourt event. The Houston champion is into multiple finals in a season for the second time (also 2018), where he will seek his second title of 2023 and first on grass.

Understandably, he was elated with his efforts, as he said:

"I have played some solid tennis. It is one of my favourites surfaces. It is good to get out here and get some matches."

Meanwhile, World No. 24 Struff continued his golden run in Stuttgart with a fourth straight win in the semi-finals. Following three straight-set wins, the lanky German faced a stern test against fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz, dropping his first set of the week.

However, Struff powered through the remainder of the match, dropping six games. He improved to 15-8 on the season as he extends his perfect streak on grass in 2023 to 4-0.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Tiafoe and Struff have split their two previous meetings, with the German winning the pair's last clash in the opening round at 2020 Roland Garros in five sets. This will be their first meeting on grass.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Struff is into his second final of the season.

Both Tiafoe and Struff look to dominate opponents from the back of the court but have an impressive grasscourt game. Both men serve big, hit powerfully off both flanks, and move well, especially Struff, for his height.

While Struff has played one more match than his opponent this week, he has dropped one set fewer. That's because Tiafoe was taken the distance in two of his three outings. However, both men went to three sets in the semifinal.

There's little to choose from in terms of their grasscourt pedigree. Tiafoe has a 16-13 record, while Struff is 18-26, with both men pursuing their first title on the surface. It should be a rousing clash, but the in-form local boy should win his first ATP singles title in Stuttgart.

Pick: Struff in three sets

