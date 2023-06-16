Stuttgart 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Frances Tiafoe vs (Q) Marton Fucsovics

Date: Friday, June 17

Tournament: Boss Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €718,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Frances Tiafoe vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Frances Tiafoe during the French Open

Third seed Frances Tiafoe will take on qualifier Marton Fucsovics in the semifinals of the Boss Open on Saturday.

Tiafoe started the ATP 250 event against Jiri Lehecka and won the opening set via a tiebreak. He made a decisive break in the second set and won it 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the American faced sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti, and the Italian won the opening set 7-6 (6). However, Tiafoe bounced back in the second and won it 7-6(4) to force the match into a decider. He dominated the final set and won it 6-2 to reach the semifinals.

Marton Fucsovics had to qualify for the main draw of the Boss Open with wins over Louis Wessels and Altug Celibelik. The Hungarian started with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Denis Shapovalov.

He then took on Wu Yibing in the Round of 16 and won the opening set 6-4 before the Chinese won the second 6-4. Fucsovics took the final set 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the 31-year-old faced second seed Taylor Fritz and broke in the very first game of the fixture. This turned out to be decisive, as he won the opening set 6-4.

The second set was tightly contested, with both players holding their serve as the scores were tied at 5-5. Fucsovics made the decisive break in the next game before holding his serve to reach the semifinals.

Frances Tiafoe vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Fucsovics leads 2-1 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last meeting came in the third round of the 2020 US Open, with the American winning 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Frances Tiafoe Marton Fucsovics

Odds will be updated when released.

Frances Tiafoe vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Tiafoe will enter the match as the favorite to win, but Fucsovics has a fair chance of coming out on top, considering his positive head-to-head record against the American and his recent win over Taylor Fritz.

Tiafoe has served 19 aces so far during the Boss Open and will look to fetch many more free points against the Hungarian. He has also hit 74 winners while producing only 22 unforced errors.

The American has an extremely aggressive game and hits his shots with a lot of power. His on-court movement will also come in very handy.

Fucsovics has been very strong on his first serve so far during the main draw in Stuttgart, serving 17 aces and winning 110 out of 137 points (80.2%).

However, he has also served 13 double faults, including six in his last match, so he would have to be careful not to serve too many of those.

The Hungarian has produced some of his best results on grass, most notably reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2021. While he has beaten Tiafoe before, he would have to replicate his performance against Fritz in order to beat him.

The American may be losing in the head-to-head against Fucsovics, but he should be able to come out on top this time given his recent performances.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in three sets.

