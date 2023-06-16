Stuttgart 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BOSS Open

Fixture: (4) Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: Saturday, June 17

Tournament: Boss Open 2023

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €718,410

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Hurkacz is into the last four.

Fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz takes on unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff in the 2023 BOSS Open semifinals on Saturday.

The 14th-ranked Hurkacz saw off Christopher O'Connell in straight sets in the quarterfinals to improve to 21-12 on the season. The 26-year-old conceded four games in each set to reach the last four on the tour for the first time since winning his only title of the season in Marseille in February.

Hurkacz had a less than impressive claycourt swing, losing in the opening round in Estoril and Rome before making the third round at Roland Garros. He's off to a 2-0 start on grass and is one win away from a first final on the surface.

Meanwhile, the 24th-ranked Struff has had a good run on grass this week. After opening his campaign against Zhizhen Zhang, the 33-year-old German beat fifth seed Tommy Paul before seeing off Frenchman Richard Gasquet - all without dropping a set.

Struff is now 14-8 on the season, coming off a rather impressive claycourt swing. Struff made the quarterfinals at Monte-Carlo before making his first Masters 1000 final at Madrid, where the lucky loser lost to top seed Carlos Alcaraz.

He made the Bordeaux Challenger quarterfinals before stumbling in the first round at Roland Garros, though.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Hurkacz lost his lone meeting with Struff on clay in a Davis Cup round robin matchup between Poland and Germany in 2016. The pair will meet on grass for the first time.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Struff is two wins away from the title.

Both Hurkacz and Struff are quintessentially baseliners and have pretty similar gamestyles. Both players serve big, hit powerfully off either wing and move well for their height - attributes that tend to pay rich dividends on grass.

However, Struff has had the better run this week - not dropping a set in three matches - while Hurkacz has dropped one in two matches. The German is 17-26 on the surface, while Hurkacz - a former Wimbledon semifinalist - is 16-9.

It could be a close contest, but Struff should reach the Stuttgart final.

Pick: Struff in three sets

