Stuttgart 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick  | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen

Date: April 19, 2023.

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $780,637.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen preview

Swiatek in action at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face Zheng Qinwen in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Swiatek has won 16 out of 20 matches so far this season, winning the Qatar Open in Doha by defeating Jessica Pegula in the final. The Pole's last appearance on the WTA tour came at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she reached the semifinals following wins over Claire Liu, Bianca Andreescu, Emma Raducanu and Sorana Cirstea.

She was defeated 6-2, 6-2 by eventual champion Elena Rybakina. Swiatek was scheduled to compete in the Miami Open the following week but withdrew due to injury.

Zheng Qinwen, meanwhile, has won 10 out of 16 matches so far this season. Her best result came at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she reached the semifinals. She also reached the fourth round of the Miami Open before losing to Anastasia Potapova.

The Chinese player faced Alycia Parks in the opening round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She beat the American 6-4, 6-4 to book a clash with Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen head-to-head

Swiatek currently leads 2-0 in the head-to-head against Qinwen. Their last meeting came in the second round of the 2022 San Diego Open, with the Pole winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen odds

Odds will be released when available.

Iga Swiatek vz Zheng Qinwen prediction

Swiatek will enter the match as the clear favorite to win, but Qinwen should not be written off completely.

Swiatek took a short break from the tour and will enter the match in good spirits. The Pole likes to play aggressive tennis but can quickly switch to defense when needed. Her powerful groundstrokes off either flank are extremely difficult to deal with.

Qinwen is also an aggressive player and will not be afraid to go toe-to-toe with Swiatek. However, composure and consistency will be key for the Chinese player if she is to challenge the Pole.

Qinwen won all of her service games in her previous match and will need to serve well against the World No. 1.

While Qinwen will fight hard throughout the match, it's difficult to predict anything but a win for Swiatek.

Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes