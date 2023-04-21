Stuttgart 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Ons Jabeur vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: April 21, 2023

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ons Jabeur vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Ons Jabeur in action at the Charleston Open

Third seed Ons Jabeur will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Jabeur entered the WTA 500 tournament after winning her first title of the 2023 season at the Charleston Open, where she beat Belinda Bencic in the final. The Tunisian received a walkover to the second round by virtue of being one of the top four seeds.

Here, she faced Jelena Ostapenko and found herself a set and a break down. However, she bounced back to win 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 and seal her place in the quarterfinals.

Beatriz Haddad Maia was unseeded at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and faced Martina Trevisan in the opening set. The Brazilian won the opening set 7-5 after saving three set points. The second set was 1-1 before Trevisan was forced to retire due to a thigh injury.

Haddad Maia then took on sixth seed Elena Rybakina and put in a dominant performance to win the opening set 6-1. She led 3-1 in the second before the Wimbledon champion was forced to retire due to a lower back injury. Haddad Maia thus booked her place in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Ons Jabeur vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't had any prior encounters on the WTA Tour.

Ons Jabeur vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -225 -1.5 (+105) Over 20.5 (-135) Beatriz Haddad Maia +170 +1.5 (-145) Under 20.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Ons Jabeur vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Jabeur will enter the match as the favorite to win, but Haddad Maia is capable of giving her a run for her money.

The Tunisian has an adventurous style of play and doesn't shy away from hitting powerful groundstrokes and shots from different angles. She has a vast repertoire of shots and will look to mix her groundstrokes with slices and drop shots.

Haddad Maia loves to play aggressively but also has the defensive qualities to do well on clay. The Brazilian's doubles experience helps her do well at the net, coupled with her on-court movement.

Jabeur is bound to face another difficult match but should be able to come out on top and book her place in the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Pick: Jabeur to win in three sets.

