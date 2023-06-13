Stuttgart 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BOSS Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Richard Gasquet

Tournament: Boss Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €718,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Richard Gasquet preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at French Open

Top seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to compete against French tennis stalwart Richard Gasquet in a highly anticipated second-round match at the Stuttgart Open 2023 on Wednesday, June 14.

Frenchman Gasquet secured his place in the second round by clinching victory over American qualifier Christopher Eubanks 7-6 (2), 6-4. Previously, in the French Open, Gasquet fell to 78th-ranked Arthur Rinderknech in a four-set thriller, 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-7(4).

While Gasquet has demonstrated remarkable skill, his inconsistent performance has been a hindrance. His last instance of consecutive victories was in Auckland earlier this year, and despite a compelling win over Christopher O’Connell, Gasquet’s ability to challenge Tsitsipas' prowess remains in doubt.

World No. 5 Tsitsipas has enjoyed an impressive 2023 with a 31-9 record so far. After bouncing back with a win in the Davis Cup against Ecuador, the 24-year-old suffered a defeat at the hands of Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 at Rotterdam. Shoulder injury concerns were evident during Tsitsipas's Indian Wells second round exit, which had earlier forced his withdrawal from Acapulco. He recently bowed out of French Open in the quarterfinals, losing to Carlos Alcaraz 2-6, 1-6, 6-7(5)

Tsitsipas has won 8 out of his last 10 matches. He secured the first set 8 times while suffering two first set losses. Among these, half the matches were won in straight sets, and there were no comeback victories.His losses comprised a single straight-sets defeat and no losses after winning the first set.

Gasquet's performance in the last 10 matches tells a different story: 4 wins against 6 losses. The Frenchman clinched the initial set 5 times, but equally lost it 5 times. He bagged 3 straight-set wins that account for 75% of his victories and managed to make a comeback win only once. His losses included two straight-set defeats and three losses after taking the lead.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Richard Gasquet have faced off twice previously. Their initial duel was at the 2018 Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha, with Tsitsipas emerging victorious with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline. Gasquet avenged his loss later in 2018 at the Ricoh Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, winning 7-6(2), 7-6(4).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Richard Gasquet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -450 -1.5 (-160) Over 22.5 (-110) Richard Gasquet +320 +1.5 (+115) Under 22.5 (-125)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Gasquet to face Tsitsipas in the second round

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Richard Gasquet, both recognized for their baseline prowess, are set to lock horns in the second round of Stuttgart Open 2023. Tsitsipas, a Grand Slam finalist and ATP Finals champion, has a slight advantage. The Greek player's imposing serve, powerful groundstrokes, and fluidity in movement, particularly for a player of his stature, are factors that tip the scales in his favor.

With Gasquet coming off a win against Christopher Eubanks in the first round of Stuttgart Open and Tsitsipas bringing a strong record into the match, this clash promises high quality tennis. Tsitsipas' impressive record, with a 31-9 start in 2023, indicates his readiness and capacity to face Gasquet's challenge.

Despite Gasquet's wealth of experience, Tsitsipas' form suggests that the Greek may have the upper hand in this encounter. His strong serve and powerful hitting ability could put pressure on Gasquet, while his excellent movement might provide the necessary defense against the Frenchman's attacks.

While this match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two skilled baseliners, Tsitsipas' recent performances and his on-paper edge may translate to a victory in this Stuttgart clash.

Pick: Tsitsipas in straight sets.

