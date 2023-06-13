Stuttgart 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BOSS Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs Aslan Karatsev

Tournament: Boss Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €718,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Taylor Fritz vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

Taylor Fritz will square off against Aslan Karatsev in the second round of the 2023 Boss Open on Wednesday.

The American has made an emphatic start to the season, chalking up 31 wins from 43 matches and a title-winning run at the Dallas Open. He also won the inaugural United Cup, alongside Francis Tifoe, Jessica Pegula, and others, while representing his country.

Seeded second, Fritz will enter Stuttgart on the back of a third-round exit at the French Open. He defeated the likes of Michael Mmoh and Arthur Rinderknech in the first two rounds but couldn't fend off Argentinian tennis player Francisco Cerundolo.

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eleven

On the other hand, Aslan Karatsev has made a modest start to the season, garnering 20 wins from 30 matches, including semifinal appearances at the Maharashtra Open and the Madrid Masters. He also reached the round of 32 in Munich after entering the main draw through the qualification rounds.

The Russian entered the Boss Open on the back of a second-round exit at the French Open. He began his campaign with a hard-fought three-set win over Corentin Moutet 7-6(0), 6-7(8), 7-5. Karatsev will be determined to make a deep run in Stuttgart.

Taylor Fritz vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head

The head-to-head between Fritz and Karatsev is locked at 0-0. They both have never faced each other on the main tour.

Taylor Fritz vs Aslan Karatsev odds

Taylor Fritz vs Aslan Karatsev prediction

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Twelve : Aslan Karatsev

An exciting matchup is on the cards at the Boss Open as Taylor Fritz and Aslan Karatsev face off on the grass courts. This encounter promises to be a thrilling battle, with both players determined to keep up their momentum and perform well on the men's tour.

Fritz, the talented American, has enjoyed a strong start to the year. He is known for his powerful groundstrokes and aggressive style of play. The 25-year-old possesses the ability to dictate points from the baseline.

His booming serve and ability to generate pace off both wings make him a solid opponent on any surface. Apart from his two trophies on the main tour this year, Fritz has also made four semifinal appearances.

On the other side of the net, Aslan Karatsev has also made a mark this season. While he may not have reached the same heights as his breakthrough 2021 campaign, he's still displayed his talent with strong performances this season.

The Russian is known for his aggressive baseline game, coupled with his ability to hit winners from difficult positions. His mental resilience and ability to stay composed in pressure situations make him a dangerous player.

Their clash will likely be a contest of contrasting styles, with Fritz relying on his powerful groundstrokes and booming serve, while Karatsev aims to disrupt his opponent's rhythm with his aggressive shot-making.

While both players have the potential to come out on top, considering Fritz's recent form and his comfort on grass courts, he might have a slight advantage in this matchup. His powerful game and ability to dictate play could give him the upper hand against Karatsev.

The second seed will be looking to mean business and prepare well ahead of the grasscourt Major at Wimbledon. He might need to bring his A-game to the fore and dig deep to solve this riddle, but he should be able to pass this test and secure his place in the next round.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.

