Stuttgart 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BOSS Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: Friday, June 16

Tournament: BOSS Open 2023

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €718,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Taylor Fritz vs Marton Fucsovics preview

2023 French Open - Day Three

Second seed Taylor Fritz will take on Marton Fucsovics in the quarter-final of the BOSS Open on Friday, June 16.

Fritz has made a solid start to the season, garnering 32 wins from 44 matches and a title run at the Delray Beach Open. He also reached the semifinals in Dallas, Acapulco, Monte-Carlo and Geneva.

The 25-year-old entered the BOSS Open on the back of a mediocre third-round exit at the French Open. After convincing wins over Michael Mmoh and Arthur Rinderknech, Fritz fell to talented Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo in four sets.

The American began his campaign in Stuttgart with a hard-fought win over Aslan Karatsev, outfoxing the Russian in straight sets.

BNP Paribas Open - Day 6

On the other hand, Marton Fucsovics has also made an encouraging start to the season, amassing 22 wins from 36 matches and a title run at the Canberra Challenger. He also reached the third round at the Australian Open and the Italian Open in Rome.

The Hungarian entered Stuttgart on the back of a second-round exit at the French Open. After a potent win over Hugo Grenier, he fell prey to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

However, Fucsovics has been sensational at the Boss Open. He entered the main draw through the qualifiers and chalked up emphatic wins over Denis Shapovalov and Yibing Wu en route to the quarterfinals. The 31-year-old outclassed Wu in a close, three-set encounter 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round.

Taylor Fritz vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Fritz leads the head-to-head against Fucsovics 2-0. He defeated the Hungarian most recently at the 2023 Munich Open in a three-set tie.

Taylor Fritz vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Taylor Fritz -400 +3.5(-140) Under 21.5 (+110) Marton Fucsovics +290 -3.5(+100) Over 21.5 (-155)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Taylor Fritz vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Seven

The crowd in Stuttgart is set to witness an exciting quarter-final clash between second seed Taylor Fritz and Marton Fucsovics on Friday. Both players have had a promising start to the season, and their skill sets will be put to the test as they face off on the outdoor grasscourt.

Fritz bounced back from his dissapointing French Open campaign with a hard-fought win over Aslan Karatsev in the opening round of the BOSS Open. His powerful serve and aggressive baseline play was on display against the Russian, but against an opponent like Fucsovics, he will need to do his homework and sharpen his defensive game.

Meanwhile, Fucsovics is currently on a four-match win streak, which includes a win over World No. 29 Denis Shapovalov en route to the last eight. He will also rely on his powerful serve and groundstrokes, especially from the forehand.

Considering their current form and head-to-head record, Fritz seems to have the edge over Fucsovics in this clash. His tactical prowess and experience in high-pressure situations could prove to be the decisive factors in this encounter.

While Fucsovics has shown remarkable resilience and skill throughout the tournament, Fritz's superior firepower and recent results on the ATP tour make him the favorite to advance to the semifinals of the BOSS Open 2023.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes