Stuttgart 2024: Angelique Kerber vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: Angelique Kerber and Emma Raducanu

Date: Monday, April 15

Tournament: Stuttgart Open 2024

Round: First Round

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (Indoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, ,TVA, & TSN

Angelique Kerber vs Emma Raducanu preview

Angelique Kerber at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Angelique Kerber and Emma Raducanu are set to face off in a blockbuster first-round encounter at the 2024 Stuttgart Open on Monday, April 15.

Kerber returned to the tour at the start of the season after a year-and-a-half hiatus. She lost in the first round at both the Australian Open and the Linz Open before opening her account in Indian Wells.

She beat Petra Martic, 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko, and 17th seed Veronika Kudermetova en route to the round of 16 where she ultimately succumbed to fellow Grand Slam champion Caroline Wozniacki. Her campaign in Miami ended in the first round after a loss to Sloane Stephens.

Raducanu, meanwhile, also returned to the tour at the start of the season, like Kerber, after undergoing surgeries on both her ankle and wrists. She made a winning return at the ASB Classic in the first round against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Still, she fell to second seed Elina Svitolina in the following round in a grueling three-setter.

Raducanu reached the second rounds at both the Australian Open and Abu Dhabi Open, losing to Wang Yafan and Ons Jabeur respectively. She reached the third round in Indian Wells but lost to second seed Aryna Sabalenka before withdrawing from the Miami Open due to a lower back injury.

The Brit is coming off an impressive weekend at the Billie Jean King Cup, where she won both her singles matches against Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry to lead Britain into the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Angelique Kerber vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

Angelique Kerber and Emma Raducanu are yet to face off in professional competition and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Angelique Kerber vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Angelique Kerber +135 +2.5 (-125) Emma Raducanu -160 -2.5 (-110)

(Odds sourced from oddschecker.com)

Angelique Kerber vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu in action for Great Britain at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers

Angelique Kerber and Emma Raducanu's encounter in Stuttgart promises to be an exciting one for several reasons.

Both players returned to the tour at the start of the year and have had indifferent starts to their respective campaigns.

Kerber currently holds a 4-8 match record this season and has yet to showcase her old form that has seen her clinch three Major titles.

Radacanu, on the other hand, might not have gotten off to the best start this season, but she is coming off a great week with the national team at the Billie Jean King Cup, where many suggested she played the best tennis of her life.

All in all, both Kerber and Raducanu head into the encounter equally capable of making it through. Dictating points from the baseline and a strong return game could ultimately decide the winner.

Pick: Emma Raducanu in three sets.