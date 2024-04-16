Stuttgart 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa

Date: April 17, 2024

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (Indoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will square off against Paula Badosa in the second round of the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Sabalenka kicked off the new season with a runner-up finish to Elena Rybakina at the Brisbane International. She then successfully defended her Australian Open title with a win over Zheng Qinwen in the final.

Sabalenka has been unable to replicate the same level of success elsewhere since then. She made a swift exit from the Dubai Tennis Championships as she lost to Donna Vekic in the second round despite being up a set and a break.

Sabalenka did reasonably well at the Indian Wells Open with a fourth-round finish but regressed at the Miami Open where she was knocked out in the third round. As one of the top four seeds in Stuttgart, she received a first-round bye.

Badosa took on qualifier Diana Shanider in her opener here. It was smooth sailing for the Spaniard for most of the first set as she raced to a 4-1 lead. She navigated some troubled waters during the seventh game during which she fended off three break points.

That was the only hiccup Badosa faced en route to claiming the set. Shanider was on her heels at the start of the second set but the former World No. 2 nabbed a break of serve to go 4-3 up.

Badosa later held a match point on Shanider's serve at 5-3 but failed to wrap up the proceedings. She then stepped up to serve for the match and saved a couple of break points before she closed out the match for a 6-3, 6-4 win on her fifth match point.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Badosa 3-2 in the head-to-head. The Belarusian won their previous encounter at last month's Miami Open in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Aryna Sabalenka -375 +1.5 (-1100) 2 sets (-250)

Paula Badosa

+275 -1.5 (+500) 3 sets (+165)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa prediction

Paula Badosa at the 2024 Miami Open.

Badosa played at a decent level to make it past Shnaider but there's still room for improvement. While she saved all eight break points that she faced, she also coughed up 10 double faults.

Badosa enjoyed some early success in her rivalry against Sabalenka as she won their first couple of matches. The tide has since turned in her best friend's favor, who has won their last three duels, including two in Stuttgart.

While Badosa's results have been affected due to her health issues, Sabalenka's form has taken a hit since her triumph Down Under. Nevertheless, the latter has an impressive record in Stuttgart as she has reached the final of the last three editions. The World No. 2 should be able to make a winning start to her campaign here.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

