Stuttgart 2024: Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk

Date: Friday, April 19

Time: Not before 6:30 p.m. local time, 12:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. GMT, & 10:00 p.m. IST

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (Indoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TVA, & TSN

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Coco Gauff at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Third seed Coco Gauff is set to take on Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Friday, April 19.

Gauff kicked off her campaign against compatriot Sachia Vickery in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. She started strongly, jumping to a 3-0 lead and eventually serving out the first set in the ninth game.

Vickery fought back in the second, breaking Gauff's serve in the fourth game. She broke Gauff's serve for a third time in the 10th game to seal the second set. A tight final set ensued, but Gauff's experience came through when it mattered most, ensuring a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win and a berth in the last eight.

Kostyuk, meanwhile, kicked off her campaign in Stuttgart with a hard-fought 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4 win over 2017 champion and home favorite Laura Siegemund.

The Ukranian followed up that win with another hard-fought win against 5th seed Zheng Qinwen in the following round with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 score.

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Marta Kostyuk have faced off twice on the WTA tour so far, with the former holding a 2-0 head-to-head advantage. They last played in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year which Gauff won in three tight sets 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2.

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -225 -3.5 (-125)

Under 21.5 (-130) Marta Kostyuk +170 +3.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-110)

(Odds source from BETMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Marta Kostyuk at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Coco Gauff and Marta Kostyuk's encounter at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix promises to be an exciting one.

Both players have endured tough matches so far in Stuttgart but displayed incredible composure to ultimately find a way to seal the win. Gauff has plowed through on a three-setter, and Kostyuk has plowed through two. They also closely avoided a deciding set tie-breaker in their previous round, sealing the third set 7-5 each.

They will look to rely on their incredible ball striking from the back and their ability to play long rallies to help them through the match. If their last encounter holds any value, we can be sure to expect a thrilling encounter between two incredible ball strikers. Both players also serve well and will look to dominate points behind it.

Gauff might be the better clay court player, but there is no discounting a surprise from Kostyuk who has been in the form of her life this year. She will have to make early inroads on the Gauff serve if she is to have any chance, however.

Pick: Coco Gauff in straight sets.