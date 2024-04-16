Stuttgart 2024: Coco Gauff vs Sachia Vickery preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Sachia Vickery

Date: April 17, 2024

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (Indoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Coco Gauff vs Sachia Vickery preview

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Miami Open.

After a first-round bye, World No. 3 Coco Gauff will take on qualifier Sachia Vickery in the second round of the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Gauff started the season with a successful title defense at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She carried that momentum into the Australian Open where she reached the semifinals for the first time but fell to Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff was then upset by Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Qatar Open. She bounced back with a quarterfinal finish at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She next went a step further at the Indian Wells Open, where she lost to Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

Gauff scored straight-set victories over Nadia Podoroska and Oceane Dodin to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open. She faced Caroline Garcia for a spot in the last eight but lost to her in three sets.

Vickery defeated Natasja Schunk and Greet Minnen to book her spot in the main draw of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. She was drawn against fellow qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round.

Vickery went down a break twice in the first set but broke back immediately to remain on even footing. The set eventually went into a tie-break and the American came out on top in it to take the lead in the match.

Vickery dealt the first blow in the second set to go 2-1 up. Both players had difficulty in holding serve after a while as there were six consecutive service breaks. The American gained the upper hand in the end to go 6-5 up. She then served out the match in the following game for a 7-6 (2), 7-5 victory.

Coco Gauff vs Sachia Vickery head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Coco Gauff vs Sachia Vickery odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Coco Gauff -1400 +1.5 (-10000) 2 sets (-400)

Sachia Vickery

+700 -1.5 (+1100) 3 sets (+260)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Sachia Vickery prediction

Sachia Vickery at the 2023 US Open.

Vickery's win over Sasnovich was just her second main draw win of the year. While she struggled to hold serve as well towards the end of the second set, she eventually proved to be the steadier of the two.

Gauff has enjoyed considerable success for most of the season, aside from a quick exit on one of her tournaments. However, she hasn't made it past the second round in Stuttgart so far.

Gauff has a 38-7 record against players ranked outside the top 100. Her last defeat against a player ranked that low was at last year's Wimbledon when Sofia Kenin ousted her in the first round.

But that's the only bad loss Gauff has had since the start of 2023. Given her consistency and results this year, the 20-year-old should be able to make it past Vickery with ease.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

