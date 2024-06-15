Stuttgart 2024 final: Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jack Draper vs (PR) Matteo Berrettini

Date: June 16, 2024

Tournament: Boss Open 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Tennis Club Weissenhof, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €734,915

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+ | UK - Sky Sports

Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Jack Draper at the 2024 Madrid Open. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Jack Draper will square off against 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in the final of the 2024 Boss Open on Sunday, June 16.

Draper edged past Sebastian Ofner in two tight sets in his opener and followed it up with a three-set win over Marcos Giron in the second round. He then rallied from a set down to oust defending champion Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals.

Draper faced yet another American, Brandon Nakashima, for a spot in the summit clash. He played his best match of the week as he made light work of his opponent to easily beat him 6-3, 6-3 and reach his third ATP Final, and first on grass.

Berrettini was tested in the first round by Roman Safiullin but sneaked past him in three sets to make a winning return to the tour after a two-month hiatus. He secured straight-set victories over Denis Shapovalov and James Duckworth to reach the semifinals, where he faced Lorenzo Musetti.

An early break of serve set the stage for Berrettini to take control of the first set, which he went on to win. He ran away with the match after that as he dished out a bagel to score a 6-4, 6-0 win and advance to his second final of the year.

Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper

+120

-1.5 (+260)

Over 24.5 (-130)

Matteo Berrettini

-150

+1.5 (-400)

Under 24.5 (-110)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Matteo Berrettini at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters. (Photo: Getty)

After some clutch performances throughout the week, Draper played some flawless tennis to down Nakashima. He won 94 percent of his first serve points and blasted 35 winners. The Brit is now vying to capture his maiden ATP title.

Injuries have sidelined Berrettini time after time but now he has gotten used to making one successful comeback after another. Since his three-set tussle against Safiullin in the first round, he hasn't dropped a set. The Italian has reached his third final in Stuttgart, having won the tournament in 2019 and 2022.

Berrettini is known for his huge serve which does some serious damage on grass. However, Draper's serve has been on fire this week. The young Brit rained down a whopping 31 aces during his quarterfinal clash against Tiafoe and has given him a decisive edge in other matches too.

The two are evenly matched in terms of shotmaking, though Berrettini's experience at this stage gives him an edge. Draper lost both of his previous finals in three sets, and he will be keen to change the outcome this time. However, given the Italian's prior success on grass and at this venue, he will be favored to lay his hands on the winner's trophy.

Pick: Matteo Berrettini to win in three sets.