Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Elise Mertens

Date: April 17, 2024

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Second round

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (Indoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Iga Swiatek vs Elise Mertens preview

Swiatek at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Switzerland v Poland

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on Elise Mertens in the second round of the Stuttgart Open 2024.

Swiatek has made a fantastic start to the season by amassing 22 wins from 25 matches, including title-winning runs in the Qatar Open and the BNP Paribas Open. She also secured a runner-up finish in the United Cup 2024, while representing her country Poland.

The 22-year-old will enter Stuttgart on the back of a successful campaign in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. She guided Poland to the BJK Cup Finals with an emphatic win against Switzerland, outclassing the likes of Celine Naef and Simona Waltert in the first two matches.

Mertens at the WTA 500 Credit One Charelston Open

Mertens, meanwhile, has made a decent start to the season by chalking up 13 wins from 22 matches, including a runner-up finish at the Hobart International. She also reached the quarterfinals in Linz and Charleston, losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and in-form American Danielle Collins respectively.

The Belgian started her campaign in Stuttgart with a solid three-set win over Tatjana Maria. She defeated the German 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 in one hour and 45 minutes. Mertens will be hoping to present a stiff challenge to Swiatek in the second round.

Iga Swiatek vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

The head-to-head between Swiatek and Mertens is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Iga Swiatek vs Elise Mertens odds

Iga Swiatek vs Elise Mertens prediction

An exciting encounter is on the cards between Iga Swiatek and Elise Mertens in the second round of the Stuttgart Open. While Swiatek will make her first appearance on clay this year, Mertens has begun on a confident note by eliminating Tatjana Maria in the first round.

Swiatek is the reigning French Open champion and has an excellent record on clay. She failed to make an impact at the Australian Open and will be determined to do well in the clay swing. The Pole is known for her aggressive brand of tennis, exhilarating movements on the court and high tactical acumen.

Mertens, on the contrary, has had a season filled with ups and downs. She would be hoping to find more consistency as the clay swing progresses and make a deep run on the women's tour. The Belgian has a versatile all-around game, good hands at the net and great awareness on the tennis court.

Ultimately, the player who holds their nerve during crucial moments and isn't afraid to take risks at regular intervals will have the upper hand in this bout. Mertens has the potential to present a tricky challenge to Swiatek, but it is most likely that the top seed will begin her campaign with a win on clay.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

