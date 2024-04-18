Stuttgart 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu

Date: Friday, April 19

Tournament: Stuttgart Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (Indoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TVA, & TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu preview

Iga Swiatek in action during the Billie Jean King Cup

Top seed Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open on Friday, April 19.

The two-time defending champion kicked off her campaign against World No. 30 Elise Mertens in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round.

Swiatek started in scintillating fashion, jumping to a 3-0 lead. She looked in prime position to serve out the set at 5-1, but Mertens fought back with a break. Swiatek ultimately served out the set in the ninth game.

Both players started well on serve in the second but it was Swiatek again who dealt the first blow to take a 4-3 lead. A composed couple of games saw her seal an emphatic 6-3, 6-4 win over Mertens.

Raducanu, meanwhile, kicked off her campaign against three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the first round. She played some of the best tennis of her career, dropping just 3 games en route to a 6-2, 6-1 win.

Up against Linda Noskova in the second round, Raducanu blew her opponent off the court in the first set, taking it 6-0. The second set was a closer affair but Noskova cracked first in the 12th game to give Raducanu a 6-0, 7-5 victory and a place in her second quarter-final in Stuttgart.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu have faced off twice on the WTA tour so far, with the former holding a 2-0 head-to-head advantage. They last played at the BNP Paribas Open last year with Swiatek taking it 6-3, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -1000 Emma Raducanu +700

(Odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu in action during the Billie Jean King Cup

Iga Swiatek will face a tricky test in the form of Emma Raducanu in their blockbuster quarterfinal encounter at the Stuttgart Open.

Swiatek looked solid in her opener and looks to have carried her good form into Stuttgart once again. Having picked up two titles already this season, the Pole will be eager to pick up a third and extend her dominance in Stuttgart having won the previous two editions.

Raducanu, on the other hand, has started brilliantly in Stuttgart, with impressive wins over Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova. She dropped just three games in her first round and five in her second. She's looked strong on both wings and has been firing on serve too, with a 71.5% average on points won on her first serve.

Despite Raducanu's good form, Swiatek is the favorite heading into their encounter given her experience and record at the event. Swiatek is also clearly the better clay court player and will look to exploit that advantage.

Pick: Iga Swiatek in straight sets.