Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jack Draper vs Brandon Nakashima

Date: Saturday, June 15

Tournament: BOSS Open, 2024

Round: Semi-Final

Venue: Tennis Club, Weisenhoff

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize: €734,915

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN

Jack Draper vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four

The first semi-final at the 2024 Stuttgart Open, will see sixth seed Jack Draper take on Brandon Nakashima. Nakashima's season in 2024 has been an underwhelming one. The American did not qualify for the main draw at the Australian Open. The clay season saw the best result for the American at the Houston Open where he made a run to the quarter-finals, before losing to Ben Shelton.

Nakashima's form on the grass courts was not very encouraging in 2023. The American had early-round exits in all the grass-court tournaments, including a first-round loss to Jordan Thompson at Wimbledon. However, Nakashima made a name for himself when he made the round of 16 at the 2022 Wimbledon. He lost to Nick Kyrgios.

In the ongoing Stuttgart Open, Nakashima defeated Christopher Eubakns in the first round and defeated veteran Richard Gasquet in the next round. The American got a walkover from Jan-Lennard Struff in a potentially tricky match.

On the other hand, Jack Draper had a couple of good performances in the season making an appearance in the semi-finals in Mexico and a quarter-final appearance in Munich. The Brit lost to Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz respectively.

After skipping the grass court season in 2023, Draper has made an impressive start in this year's Stuttgart Open. He defeated Sebastian Offner in the first round involving two tough sets that went to tiebreakers. In the second round, the Brit defeated Marcos Giron. The most impressive result for Draper was in the quarter-finals. He defeated fourth seed and defending champion Frances Tiafoe after losing the first set.

Jack Draper vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Nakashima leads the head-to-head 1-0 by winning the only encounter between the duo at the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2022.

Jack Draper vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper Brandon Nakashima

(Odds will be updated when available)

Jack Draper vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Jack Draper has been in fine form as he took out the defending champion in the previous round. The match was decided in the third set tiebreaker, where the Brit won 7-1. This signifies that Draper showed composure during the important points.

On the other hand, Nakashima might be faced with a tricky challenge in facing Draper. First of all, the first couple of opponents for the American were right-handed and had a single-handed backhand. Draper is left-handed and uses a double-handed backhand.

The American will have an advantage as he has played one match less than his British opponent. However, given the current form and Draper's higher seeding, he should be able to win the match.

Pick: Draper to win in three sets.

