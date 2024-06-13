Stuttgart 2024: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Jan-Lennard Struff vs Brandon Nakashima

Date: June 14, 2024

Tournament: Boss Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Tennis Club Weissenhof, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €734,915

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+ | UK - Sky Sports

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Jan-Lennard Struff at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Seventh seed Jan-Lennard Struff will take on Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Boss Open on Friday, June 14.

Trending

Struff advanced to the second round with a 7-3 (7), 6-3 win over Flavio Cobolli, where he faced Arthur Rinderknech. The two remained unshakeable on serve for most of the first set, until the Frenchman felt the pressure while serving to stay in the set.

Rinderknech saved four set points while serving at 5-4 but Struff finally nabbed the set on his fifth chance to take the lead. The German had three break points early on in the second set but fumbled all of them. The set eventually went to a tie-break, in which the home favorite didn't lose a single point for a 6-4, 7-6 (0) win.

Nakashima beat compatriot Christopher Eubanks 7-6 (4), 6-4 to reach the second round, where he was up against Richard Gasquet. The American blew a 4-1 lead in the first set as the French veteran managed to get back on serve.

However, Nakashima got back on track with another break of serve to go 5-3 up and served out the set after that to clinch the opener. He broke Gasquet's serve at the onset of the second set and maintained his lead until the end for a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jan-Lennard Struff

-210

+1.5 (-550)

Over 24.5 (-120)

Brandon Nakashima

+160

-1.5 (+333)

Under 24.5 (-120)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Brandon Nakashima at the 2024 Lexus Surbiton Trophy. (Photo: Getty)

Struff has made the last eight in Stuttgart on the back of some impeccable serving. He hasn't faced a break point this week, fired a total of 26 aces across his two matches, and has won 91 percent of his first serve points on average.

Nakashima has advanced to his second career quarterfinal on grass but he hasn't been beyond this stage on the surface. He could've faced the in-form Alexander Zverev in the previous round but the German's last-minute withdrawal instead pitted him against Gasquet.

The Frenchman didn't have enough in his arsenal to put Nakashima in a spot of bother. Having gone 1-4 on grass last year, he's already off to a better start this time around.

Struff finished as the runner-up here last year, and almost hoisted the winner's trophy as well but blew a championship point in the final against Frances Tiafoe. His gameplay is further enhanced on grass and given his track record at the venue, he's likely to edge past Nakashima.

Pick: Jan-Lennard Struff to win in straight sets.

