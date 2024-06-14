Stuttgart 2024: Matteo Berrettini vs James Duckworth preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs James Duckworth

Date: June 14, 2024

Tournament: Boss Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Tennis Club Weissenhof, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €734,915

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+ | UK - Sky Sports

Matteo Berrettini vs James Duckworth preview

Matteo Berrettini’s comeback trail has led him to grass courts of Stuttgart, where he is looking to book a spot in the semifinal. Australian James Duckworth is one man standing in his way.

Berrettini has been unlucky with injuries in the past and has also only managed six wins to two losses in 2024. A return to grass — where he achieved his best Grand Slam result of reaching the Wimbledon final — will hopefully bring him more joy.

Berrettini’s run here in Stuttgart has seen him win against quality opponents like Roman Safiullin and Denis Shapovalov. A win here will send worrying signals to the rest of the field.

Duckworth has played four matches already this week.

Duckworth, meanwhile, has won nearly the same number of matches in this week alone. He came through the qualification rounds before posting wins over Ben Shelton and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The Aussie’s ranking is also beginning to climb back up, but he still remains outside the top-100.

Matteo Berrettini vs James Duckworth head-to-head

Berrettini and Duckworth have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-heads stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Matteo Berrettini vs James Duckworth prediction

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Matteo Berrettini

-450 -1.5 (-165) Over 22.5 (-120) James Duckworth

+320 +1.5 (+120) Under 22.5 (-115)

Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Berrettini enjoys playing on the grass.

The quarterfinal encounter will pit two explosive players against each other and things could well go down the wire.

For Matteo Berrettini, a lot will depend on how he is feeling on the day. His high ace count of 31 in the opening two rounds has been mighty impressive, but he will still need to be wary of a dogged opponent.

James Duckworth has already claimed a big win against Ben Sheton, who also gave him a taste of what was to come in the match against Berrettini. He will be hopeful of continuing his run of good form.

The fact, however, remains that Berrettini is the more powerful player off the ground. If he can pay some extra attention to putting a high number of first serves in — given his 75%-plus winning percentage behind the shot — he could well prove a bit too much for his opponent to handle.

Pick: Matteo Berrettini to win in straight sets