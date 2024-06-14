Stuttgart 2024: Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs (5) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: Not before 2:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. GMT, and 5:30 p.m. IST

Tournament: Boss Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Tennis Club Weissenhof, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €734,915

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - SkySports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Matteo Berrettini at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Matteo Berrettini will lock horns with fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti in an all-Italian affair at the 2024 Boss Open on Saturday, June 15.

Berrettini opened his Stuttgart campaign with a hard-fought 7-6 (8), 5-7, 7-5 win over eighth seed Roman Safiullin. He was much more clinical during his second-round encounter against Denis Shapovalov, particularly on serve, winning it 6-4, 6-4.

Up against James Duckworth in the last eight, Berrettini broke early in the fifth game courtesy of some delectable net play. That break proved enough as he went on to comfortably serve out the set. Both players served incredibly well in set two, but a minor hiccup on serve in the eleventh game proved costly for Duckworth as Berrettini went on to serve out the match in the very next game, sealing a 6-4, 7-5 win.

Musetti, meanwhile, opened his campaign with a grueling 7-6(9), 7-6(9) win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Another stern test followed in the second round against Dominik Koepfer, with Musetti coming out victorious for a set down to seal it 6-7(9), 7-6(5), 6-3.

Third seed Alexander Bublik stood in his way in the quarterfinals. The Kazakh quickly quickly snagged the early lead and closed out the set soon. Musetti fought back in the second set with some blistering baseline play to send it into a decider. Bublik was forced to withdraw with Musetti up 1-0, handing the Italian his first semifinal berth of the season.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Lorenzo Musetti leads Matteo Berrettini 1-0 in their head-to-head, winning their encounter 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the final of the 2022 Tennis Napoli Cup.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Matteo Berrettini -250 -1.5 (+120) Over 22.5 (-185) Lorenzo Musetti +185 +1.5 (-165) Under 22.5 (+130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2024 French Open

A gripping semifinal encounter between compatriots Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti is on the cards, with both eager to stake their claim for the crown.

Berrettini hasn't played much tennis this season but has impressed in every match he has played. The Italian has been at his dominating best apart this week in Stuttgart, barring moments during his cagey first-round encounter. It is no secret that he thrives on the grass. His records in the past speak for themselves and this could just be the start he needed heading into the Wimbledon Championships and for the rest of the season.

Musetti, on the contrary, has had a sub-par year, winning only 14 matches in 29. He's also been pushed the distance this week but has displayed incredible resolve to somehow always find a way through. He has, however, been highly inconsistent on serve and will have to rectify that against Berrettini.

Berrettini holds the edge heading into their encounter given his current form and track record on the surface. Musetti will have to play another thriller if he is to come out on top.

Pick: Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.