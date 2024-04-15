Stuttgart 2024: Ons Jabeur vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Ons Jabeur vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: Monday, April 15

Tournament: Stuttgart Open 2024

Round: First Round

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (Indoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, ,TVA, & TSN

Ons Jabeur vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Ons Jabeur at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Seventh seed Ons Jabeur is slated to kick her campaign in Stuttgart against Ekaterina Alexandrova in an exciting first-round match-up on Monday, April 15.

Jabeur is currently 2-6 on the W/L column this season and is yet to get going. She kicked off her 2024 season at the Australian Open where she was shocked in the second round by Russian teen sensation Mirra Andreeva in straight sets. Seeded second in Abu Dhabi, she beat Emma Raducanu in the first round but succumbed to 6th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.

She has since suffered opening-round defeats in every tournament she has played. She lost to Lesia Tsurenko in Qatar, Katie Volynets in Indian Wells, Elina Avanesyan in Miami, and Danielle Collins in Charleston.

Alexandrova, meanwhile, kicked off her 2024 campaign with an opening round exit in Brisbane. She lost once in the first round of the Australian Open to Laura Siegemund in a thrilling three-setter.

The Russian reached the final in Linz, beating defending champion Anastasia Potapova and third seed Donna Vekic en route to the finals where she lost to Jelena Ostapenko. Alexandrova reached the round of 16 in Qatar where she fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

She suffered opening-round defeats in Dubai and Indian Wells, before reaching the final in Miami where she lost to eventual champion Danielle Collins. Alexandrova suffered a first-round defeat to home favorite Taylor Townsend in Charleston last week.

Ons Jabeur vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Ons Jabeur and Ekaterina Alexandrova have gone up against one another eight times on tour already with the Russian leading their head-to-head 6-2 at the moment. They incidentally last faced off on the red dirt in Madrid back in 2022, with Jabeur winning it en route to her first WTA 1000 title.

Ons Jabeur vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur -105 +0.5 (-115) Ekaterina Alexandrova -120 -0.5 (-120)

(Odds sourced from oddschecker.com)

Ons Jabeur vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open

Ons Jabeur will face a tricky test in the form of Ekaterina Alexandrova when they go head-to-head in their encounter.

Jabeur hasn't had the best start to the campaign and is quite far away from playing her best tennis. She's notched just two wins in eight matches this season and is coming off four consecutive first-round defeats. Her serve has lacked the punch and her baseline game has lacked consistency.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, meanwhile, has had a great season already by her standards, reaching the last four in Miami. She was, however, beaten in straight sets in her first match on the red dirt this season, so it will be interesting to see if she can carry her good form from the hardcourts to the clay.

With clay being neither player's strong suit, the match is wide open with both players equally capable of making it through. Alexandrova, however, will walk in a little more confident based on her recent form.

Pick: Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets.