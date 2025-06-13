Stuttgart 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Boss Open

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (3) Ben Shelton
Date: June 14, 2025
Tournament: Stuttgart Open 2025
Round: Semi-finals
Venue: Tennis Club Weissenhof, Stuttgart, Germany
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €751,630
Live Telecast : USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN
Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton preview
Alexander Zverev will be facing Ben Shelton in the semi-finals of the Boss Open 2025 on Saturday, June 14. Zverev has had a subpar clay swing this year, finishing with his lowest win tally on red clay since 2022.
Aside from capturing the title at the BMW Open, the German struggled for consistency, failing to advance past the quarterfinal stage in any of the five other clay tournaments he participated in. Unable to defend most of his ranking points from the previous season, the 28-year-old slipped to No. 3 in the ATP Rankings.
However, Zverev has bounced back on the grass in Stuttgart. The top seed cruised into the semifinals of the ATP 250 without dropping a set. He recorded a dominant 6-2, 7-6(7) victory over Corentin Moutet, followed by a 7-5, 6-4 win against Brandon Nakashima.
On the other side, Ben Shelton entered the grass season with momentum on his side. The American youngster reached the fourth round at Roland Garros — his best showing yet in the French Open — where he pushed the eventual champion, Carlos Alcaraz, in a competitive four-set battle.
In Stuttgart, Shelton won his first two matches in straight sets — 7-6(4), 7-5 over Pierre-Hugues Herbert and 6-4, 6-4 against Jiri Lehecka. The American No. 3 has advanced to his third semifinal of the 2025 season.
Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton head-to-head
Zverev leads the head-to-head against Shelton 2-0. He defeated the American 6-2, 6-4 most recently in the 2025 BMW Open finals.
Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton odds
Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton prediction
Zverev will aim to redeem himself after a lackluster clay swing and kickstart the grass-court season with a title. While Ben Shelton has had a strong start to the tournament, it is worth noting that he has never won a tournament on grass at any stage in his career. Defeating Zverev could pose a difficult task for the new World No.10. However, fans can expect the in-form 22-year-old to steal a set against Zverev.
Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.