Stuttgart 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (2) Taylor Fritz
Date: June 15, 2025
Tournament: Stuttgart Open 2025
Round: Final
Venue: Tennis Club Weissenhof, Stuttgart, Germany
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $868,546
Live Telecast : USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN
Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz preview
Top seed Alexander Zverev will take on second seed Taylor Fritz in the final of the 2025 Stuttgart Open.
After losing to Jannik Sinner in the final of the Australian Open this year, Zverev lost his mojo and started making early exits, but entered the European clay swing hoping to finally win his elusive Grand Slam title at the French Open. He gained some momentum by winning the BMW Open and reaching the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.
However, at the French Open, the German was defeated by his rival Novak Djokovic in a four-set masterclass. Zverev put the heartbreak behind him and entered the grass swing at the Stuttgart Open. Entering the event as the top seed, he received a bye in the opening round. The German defeated Corentin Moutet, sixth seed Brandon Nakashima, and third seed Ben Shelton to reach the final.
Meanwhile, Fritz won the United Cup to start his 2025, but much like Zverev, he also suffered a bunch of underwhelming results; however, he found a much-needed semifinal run at the Miami Open before entering the European clay swing. The American No. 1 had a poor outing on clay, which ended in a disastrous first-round exit at the French Open.
After rejuvenating himself, Fritz kicked off his grass swing at the Stuttgart Open as the second seed. He defeated Quentin Halys, Marton Fucsovics, and Felix Auger-Aliassime to finally reach his first final of 2025.
Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head
Fritz leads the rivalry between the two men 7-5 and has won their last four meetings.
Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz odds
Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz prediction
Fritz has had Zverev's number for a long time now and will be looking to keep up with the trend. Both players are desperately searching for a much-needed win, but the American has been a huge impediment to the German's hopes of getting a big title like Wimbledon, the US Open, and the ATP Finals.
While Zverev may have the upper hand on clay, the only win he got against the American No. 1 in 2024 was at the Italian Open, Fritz has cracked the code to the World No. 3's game on other surfaces. With both players looking to win a title and getting back to their best, Fritz should be the one with the upper hand in this clash.
Pick: Taylor Fritz in straight sets