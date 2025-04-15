Stuttgart 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: April 16, 2025

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (indoor)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025.

Ad

Trending

Sabalenka commenced the new season by winning the title in Brisbane. She stormed to her third consecutive final at the Australian Open after that. However, she went down to Madison Keys in three hard-fought sets, bringing an end to her two-year reign in Melbourne.

The Middle East swing was disastrous for Sabalenka. She had a combined 1-2 record at the season's first two WTA 1000 tournaments. She got back on track with a trip to the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Up against teen phenom Mirra Andreeva for the title, she blew a one-set lead to lose the match.

Ad

Sabalenka continued her good run of form at the Miami Open, scoring wins over top 10 players Zheng Qinwen and Jasmine Paolini en route to the final. She beat Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the summit clash to capture her eighth WTA 1000 title.

While Sabalenka received a first-round bye, Potapova took on Clara Tauson in her Stuttgart opener. The Russian was completely outplayed by her younger rival in the first set, dropping her serve twice to lose the set.

Ad

Potapova squandered her lead in the second set and had one foot out of the door in the ensuing tie-break. However, she saved a match point in it to take the set. The Russian was up 5-2 in the third set but got broken while serving for the match. Nevertheless, she broke back immediately to score a 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3 win.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Sabalenka leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous encounter that coincidentally also took place in Stuttgart two years ago in straight sets.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka







Anastasia Potapova







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Anastasia Potapova at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Potapova showed nerves of steel during her win over Tauson in the first round. She improved her record for the season to 13-6, which also includes a title in Cluj-Napoca. However, she's likely to go down against the in-form Sabalenka.

Ad

The Belarusian has reached four finals across her six tournaments this year. She won two of those finals and has a 23-4 record this season. She also has a pretty good record in Stuttgart, with three runner-up finishes from her previous four appearances. Her quarterfinal exit last year marked her first loss prior to the final.

Potapova has a 3-5 record against top 10 players on clay and has lost her last four matches against them, including a 6-1, 6-2 loss to Sabalenka in Stuttgart two years ago. The top seed will be highly favored to begin her campaign with a win.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More