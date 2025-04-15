Stuttgart 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova
Date: April 16, 2025
Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Clay (indoor)
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova preview
After a first-round bye, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025.
Sabalenka commenced the new season by winning the title in Brisbane. She stormed to her third consecutive final at the Australian Open after that. However, she went down to Madison Keys in three hard-fought sets, bringing an end to her two-year reign in Melbourne.
The Middle East swing was disastrous for Sabalenka. She had a combined 1-2 record at the season's first two WTA 1000 tournaments. She got back on track with a trip to the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Up against teen phenom Mirra Andreeva for the title, she blew a one-set lead to lose the match.
Sabalenka continued her good run of form at the Miami Open, scoring wins over top 10 players Zheng Qinwen and Jasmine Paolini en route to the final. She beat Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the summit clash to capture her eighth WTA 1000 title.
While Sabalenka received a first-round bye, Potapova took on Clara Tauson in her Stuttgart opener. The Russian was completely outplayed by her younger rival in the first set, dropping her serve twice to lose the set.
Potapova squandered her lead in the second set and had one foot out of the door in the ensuing tie-break. However, she saved a match point in it to take the set. The Russian was up 5-2 in the third set but got broken while serving for the match. Nevertheless, she broke back immediately to score a 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3 win.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head
Sabalenka leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous encounter that coincidentally also took place in Stuttgart two years ago in straight sets.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova prediction
Potapova showed nerves of steel during her win over Tauson in the first round. She improved her record for the season to 13-6, which also includes a title in Cluj-Napoca. However, she's likely to go down against the in-form Sabalenka.
The Belarusian has reached four finals across her six tournaments this year. She won two of those finals and has a 23-4 record this season. She also has a pretty good record in Stuttgart, with three runner-up finishes from her previous four appearances. Her quarterfinal exit last year marked her first loss prior to the final.
Potapova has a 3-5 record against top 10 players on clay and has lost her last four matches against them, including a 6-1, 6-2 loss to Sabalenka in Stuttgart two years ago. The top seed will be highly favored to begin her campaign with a win.
Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.