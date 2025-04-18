Stuttgart 2025: Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs (5) Jasmine Paolini

Date: April 19, 2025

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (indoor)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Coco Gauff at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top 10 players Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini will clash in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025.

Gauff started the season on a strong note, winning the United Cup and making the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. However, she didn't reach another quarterfinal following her last-eight finish Down Under. She wrapped up her time on hardcourts with back-to-back fourth-round appearances at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open.

Gauff commenced her clay swing in Stuttgart. She received a bye into the second round, where home favorite Ella Seidel awaited her. The American didn't break a sweat throughout the match, conceding one game per set to score a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win.

Paolini arrived in Stuttgart on the heels of a semifinal finish at the Miami Open. She was up against Eva Lys in the first round here and registered a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 over her. She faced another German, Jule Niemeier, in the second round.

Paolini bagged five games on the trot to capture the first set. Niemeier displayed signs of a fightback by overcoming a break deficit twice in the second set. She even held a set point on her opponent's serve at 5-4 but failed to convert it. It proved to be costly as the Italian snagged a break in the 11th game and proceeded to serve out the match after that for a 6-1, 7-5 win.

Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Gauff leads Paolini 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2023 in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff





Jasmine Paolini







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Jasmine Paolini at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. (Photo: Getty)

An easy win was just what Gauff needed to begin her time on clay. She didn't drop her serve even once against Seidel in the previous round and restricted her double fault count to three. Paolini was on the verge of a comfortable win herself, but had to raise her level to match Niemeier's in the second set to get the job done.

Gauff's unbeaten record against Paolini does make her the slight favorite. However, both of her wins came before the Italian's ascension to the top of the game. Furthermore, the American doesn't have a good track record in Stuttgart, with her win over Seidel bringing her record here to 3-3.

Paolini, meanwhile, has a 4-1 record here and has made the quarterfinals in every appearance. Both are looking to make the last four here for the first time. Both have good results on clay, otherwise, being French Open finalists as well.

Paolini has a 2-6 record on clay against top 10 players. Gauff has a 4-6 record against them on the surface, though Iga Swiatek was responsible for four of those losses. Since she's not facing the reigning queen of clay, the American should be able to fight her way into the next round.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

