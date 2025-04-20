Stuttgart 2025 Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko
Date: April 21, 2025
Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Round: Final
Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Clay (indoor)
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko preview
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Monday. It will be their fourth meeting overall and first in a final.
Sabalenka has reached her fifth final of the season and she has done it without losing a set. She started the event from the quarterfinal stage, as she received a bye in the first round and a walkover in the second round.
Sabalenka defeated Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinal and fifth seed Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinal. She has already won titles in Brisbane and Miami this season and has a winning streak of eight matches.
Meanwhile, Ostapenko, 27, has already knocked out two seeded players on her way to the final. She defeated seventh seed Emma Navarro 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 and then defeated two-time Stuttgart champion Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinal.
Ostapenko defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-4 to reach her second final of the season. She reached the Qatar Open final in February, where she lost in straight sets to Amanda Anisimova.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head
Aryna Sabalenka leads Jelena Ostapenko 3-0 in their head-to-head record. She won their last meeting 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the 2024 Italian Open on a clay court.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction
Aryna Sabalenka will be the favorite to win this match, given her sublime form lately and would have the psychological edge against Jelena Ostapenko.
Sabalenka already has a lead of 3,375 points against World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the WTA Rankings and she would earn 175 more points if she wins the final against Ostapenko. She hopes to win her 20th career WTA title and third title this season.
On the other hand, Ostapenko has not won a title on the clay court since winning the 2017 French Open. She has an 8-9 win-loss record in the final matches on the WTA Tour.
The Latvian would be back in the Top 20 of the WTA Rankings even if she loses this final against Sabalenka. Her last win against a Top 10 player in a final was at the 2017 French Open against Simona Halep.
Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets