Stuttgart 2025 Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko

Date: April 21, 2025

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Final

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (indoor)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Aryna Sabalenka in action against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the semi-final on Day 6 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Source: Getty

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Monday. It will be their fourth meeting overall and first in a final.

Sabalenka has reached her fifth final of the season and she has done it without losing a set. She started the event from the quarterfinal stage, as she received a bye in the first round and a walkover in the second round.

Sabalenka defeated Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinal and fifth seed Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinal. She has already won titles in Brisbane and Miami this season and has a winning streak of eight matches.

Meanwhile, Ostapenko, 27, has already knocked out two seeded players on her way to the final. She defeated seventh seed Emma Navarro 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 and then defeated two-time Stuttgart champion Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinal.

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semi-final on Day 6 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Ostapenko defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-4 to reach her second final of the season. She reached the Qatar Open final in February, where she lost in straight sets to Amanda Anisimova.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka leads Jelena Ostapenko 3-0 in their head-to-head record. She won their last meeting 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the 2024 Italian Open on a clay court.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka TBD TBD TBD Jelena Ostapenko TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Aryna Sabalenka will be the favorite to win this match, given her sublime form lately and would have the psychological edge against Jelena Ostapenko.

Sabalenka already has a lead of 3,375 points against World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the WTA Rankings and she would earn 175 more points if she wins the final against Ostapenko. She hopes to win her 20th career WTA title and third title this season.

On the other hand, Ostapenko has not won a title on the clay court since winning the 2017 French Open. She has an 8-9 win-loss record in the final matches on the WTA Tour.

The Latvian would be back in the Top 20 of the WTA Rankings even if she loses this final against Sabalenka. Her last win against a Top 10 player in a final was at the 2017 French Open against Simona Halep.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets

