Stuttgart 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Jana Fett

Date: April 16, 2025

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (indoor)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett preview

Iga Swiatek at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, Iga Swiatek will face qualifier Jana Fett in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025.

Ad

Trending

Swiatek started the season by representing Poland in the United Cup. She carried her team to the final once again, scoring wins over the likes of Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini. She faced Coco Gauff-led USA for the title. She lost her singles tie, and her teammates didn't rise to the occasion either, causing them to lose yet another final.

Swiatek then advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time since 2022. She held a match against Madison Keys but failed to close out the match. She next moved on to Doha to defend her title at the Qatar Open. Her nemesis Jelena Ostapenko brought an end to her title defense with a 6-3, 6-1 win.

Ad

Mirra Andreeva eliminated Swiatek in the quarterfinals in Dubai. The teenager beat her once again in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open after that, where the Pole was the defending champion. Her woes continued at the Miami Open, where Alexandra Eala beat her in the quarterfinals.

Fett came through the qualifying rounds in Stuttgart to book a first-round date with Donna Vekic. A close first set went the Croatian's way in the tie-break. The qualifier led 5-1 in the second set but failed to serve out the match twice. However, she snagged one final break of serve in the 10th game to score a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win.

Ad

Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett head-to-head

Swiatek leads Fett 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at Wimbledon 2022 in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -10000

+1.5 (-10000)

Over 16.5 (-105)

Jana Fett +1350

-1.5 (+2200)

Under 16.5 (-135)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett prediction

Jana Fett at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Swiatek has a 21-6 record for the season. While that's a record many players would love to have, she wouldn't be pleased with it. She hasn't won a title since last year's French Open.

Ad

Fett's win over Vekic marked her first against a top-20 player since September 2017. Her tendency to blow a huge lead was on display in the previous round, but she managed to steady herself to score her first main draw win of the season.

Swiatek has an 89-11 career record on clay, while Fett hasn't even won 25 matches at the WTA level in her entire career. The Pole has a 10-1 record in Stuttgart with two titles. She also beat her opponent decisively at Wimbledon 2022, conceding only three games.

Ad

If the Croat couldn't do much against Swiatek on her weakest surface, she doesn't stand a chance against her on clay. It would be quite a feat even if she wins a handful of points against the current queen of clay.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More