Stuttgart 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details
Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko
Date: April 19, 2025
Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Clay (indoor)
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko preview
Two-time Stuttgart champion Iga Swiatek will face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Saturday, April 19. It will be their sixth meeting on the WTA Tour.
World No. 2 defeated Croatia's Jana Fett 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. She has a 22-6 win-loss record this season, and this is her sixth quarterfinal this year. Interestingly, Swiatek has reached no finals in 2025 yet.
The 23-year-old Pole is playing her first event on the clay court this season and would want to dominate on the surface like last season, when she won 24 out of the 26 matches she played on clay and won the French Open, Madrid Open, and Italian Open.
2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko knocked out the seventh seed, Emma Navarro, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the second round. She was leading 6-3, 3-0 in the first round when Dayana Yastremska retired due to an injury.
27-year-old Ostapenko has a 9-9 win-loss record and will be in her second quarterfinal appearance this season. She defeated Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini to reach the final of the Qatar Open in February, but other than that, she has not won much this season.
Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head
Ostapenko leads Swiatek 5-0 in their head-to-head record. The Latvian player won 6-3, 6-1 when they last met at the Qatar Open this year. It will be their first meeting on the clay court.
Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction
Swiatek may have lost the previous five meetings against Ostapenko, but she will still be the favorite to win this battle, considering her dominance on clay and Ostapenko's form this season.
Swiatek has a 10-1 win-loss record in Stuttgart, and last year the eventual champion Elena Rybakina ousted her in the quarterfinals, but this year she would want to start the clay court season by winning this title.
Jelena Ostapenko won only three matches in her previous six main draw appearances in Stuttgart. The Latvian has not reached the semifinal of any clay court event since winning the French Open in 2017.
Ostapenko started this season as No. 17 in the WTA Rankings but plummeted to No. 35 in February. Currently, she is at No. 23 in the live rankings and can return to the Top 20 if she ends her title drought on clay here.
Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets