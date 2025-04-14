Stuttgart 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: April 15, 2025

Tournament: Stuttgart Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay Indoor

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Ostapenko during the pre-match festivities in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

World No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko will take on Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.

Ostapenko is one of the hardest hitters on tour. She's made a modest start to the season by amassing seven wins from 16 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Qatar Open. She also reached the third round of the Charleston Open but lost to Danielle Collins in straight sets.

The Latvian will enter Stuttgart for the seventh time in her career this year. After early exits in Indian Wells, Miami and Charleston, she will be eager to make a valuable contribution. Ostapenko has lost five out of her last six matches on tour.

Yastremska in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Dayana Yastremska, meanwhile, is close to registering a strong result. She's made a solid start to the season by garnering 12 wins from 20 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Linz Open. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Hobart International but lost to McCartney Kessler in straight sets.

The Ukrainian entered Stuttgart on the back of a first-round exit in Miami. She started her campaign by cruising past Ana Konjuh in the qualifiers. She then edged past Ella Seidel to cement her place in the main draw 6-3, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

The head-to-head between Ostapenko and Yastremska is locked at 1-1. Ostapenko won their most recent encounter in the 2023 Australian Open.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko Dayana Yastremska

Odds will be updated when available.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Ostapenko stretches for a point in the Credit One Charleston Open - Source: Getty

Jelena Ostapenko has been one of the most inconsistent players on tour. Despite her success in women's doubles, the Latvian has struggled to emulate the same energy in women's singles. She is known for her flat groundstrokes off both wings and her expressive demeanour on the court.

Yastremska, meanwhile, has chalked up promising results this year. She came close to winning a title in Linz but couldn't make her mark in the final. The Ukrainian has an ordinary record on clay but will be keen to keep up the momentum.

Considering their results this year and skill set on clay, Ostapenko will be a clear favorite to win. The Latvian is a former French Open winner and will be optimistic about her chances in Paris. She should be able to begin her European claycourt swing on a positive note.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in straight sets.

