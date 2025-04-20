Match Details

Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: April 20, 2025

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (indoor)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

The unseeded duo of Jelena Ostapenko and Ekaterina Alexandrova will lock horns in a surprise semifinal showdown at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Ostapenko, who is a former French Open champion, has found her form after a slow start to the clay season. She lost in the second round of the Charleston Open but has turned things around in Stuttgart, winning in three sets against both Emma Navarro and Iga Swiatek in the last two matches.

The Latvian’s win-loss for the season has improved to 10-9. She will now be looking to make her second final of the season after her stellar run in Doha back in February.

Alexandrova is looking to make her second title of the season. (Source: Getty)

Alexandrova, meanwhile, continues her surge this year. Her 15-8 win-loss includes a title in Linz and a semifinal in Doha, which set her up well at the start of the season. And while she suffered early exits at the Sunshine Double, her clay season has gotten off to a strong start.

The Russian is through to her second straight semifinal, having also made the last-four at Charleston. This week, her wins include those over the in-form Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula. She will look to continue her run.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Ostapenko and Alexandrova have split their 10 career meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 5-5 deadlock. It is, however, the Latvian who won their last three matches, the latest of which was the Linz Open final last year.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko Ekaterina Alexandrova

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ostapenko is looking to make her second final of the year. (Source: Getty)

Both Jelena Ostapenko and Ekaterina Alexandrova possess similarly power-packed games and will look to take control of the baseline when they step out for their semifinal showdown.

The key difference between the two players this week has been the ease with which they have held serve. While Ostapenko has dropped serve eight times, Alexandrova has been broken on only four occasions. The Russian has also thundered down 24 aces compared to her opponent’s 14.

Alexandrova has also been more consistent in her shot-making from the baseline and will come into the match fresher, having won all her matches without having to break much sweat. Ostapenko, meanwhile, has blown hot-and-cold in most of her matches and that reflected in the scoreline of her last two encounters.

Their recent head-to-head notwithstanding, the Russian will have an edge given how well she has played on clay over the last few weeks. Ostapenko is unlikely to go down without a fight. She does, however, have the tendency to overpress when met with opponents who hit the ball as big (or bigger) as her. If she is not careful, she risks losing her win streak against Alexandrova.

Pick: Alexandrova to win in three sets.

