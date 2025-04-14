Stuttgart 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Erika Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Mirra Andreeva vs (LL) Erika Andreeva

Date: April 15, 2025

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (indoor)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Mirra Andreeva vs Erika Andreeva preview

Mirra Andreeva at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Mirra Andreeva will square off against her elder sister Erika Andreeva in the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025.

The first three months of the year were the best of Andreeva's young career so far. She reached the semifinals in Brisbane, losing to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. However, she made up for it by winning the doubles title. She bowed out of the Australian Open in the fourth round, once again tasting defeat at the hands of the top-ranked player on the tour.

Andreeva had a disappointing outing at the Qatar Open, the season's first WTA 1000 tournament, losing in the second round. She bounced back in an impressive manner at the next WTA 1000 in Dubai. She beat Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina en route to the biggest final of her career. She faced Clara Tauson for the title and beat her in straight sets to snag her first WTA 1000 crown.

The teenager stormed to second straight WTA 1000 final at the BNP Paribas Open. She beat Swiatek and Rybakina once again, and toppled Sabalenka in the final to win the title. Her unbeaten run came to an end in the third round of the Miami Open, though she wound up winning the doubles title there.

The elder Andreeva sibling commenced her journey in Stuttgart in the qualifying rounds. She scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over Mariella Thamm in the first qualifier but lost to Aliaksandra Sasonovich in the final qualifying round. However, Marta Kostyuk's late withdrawal opened up a lucky loser spot in the main draw, which went to her.

Mirra Andreeva vs Erika Andreeva head-to-head

The two have crossed paths once before, with the older sister winning that encounter at last year's Wuhan Open in straight sets.

Mirra Andreeva vs Erika Andreeva odds

Mirra Andreeva vs Erika Andreeva prediction

Erika Andreeva at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a memorable time on hardcourts, 17-year-old Andreeva will be keen to reach similar heights on the red dirt. A semifinal finish at the French Open was the highlight of her clay swing last year. She will begin her time on clay on the back of a 20-4 record for the season.

While her younger sister has been scaling new heights with every week, the 20-year-old Andreeva has been going through a slump. She has a 1-5 record at the main draw level this year, with her only win also coming against No. 681 Zheng Saisai.

While the elder sibling had the last laugh in their first career meeting in Wuhan last year, the younger sibling's current form has the scales skewed heavily in her favor this time. Expect the teenager to win the latest edition of sibling rivalry.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in straight sets.

