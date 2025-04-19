Stuttgart 2025 Semifinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (5) Jasmine Paolini

Date: April 20, 2025

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (indoor)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Aryna Sabalenka in action against Elise Mertens of Belgium in the quarter-final on Day 5 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Getty

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the semifinal of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 in Stuttgart on Sunday, April 20. It will be their first meeting on clay.

Sabalenka had to win only one match against Elise Mertens in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 to reach the last four. She received a bye in the first round and walkover against Anastasia Potapova in the second round.

Sabalenka has a 24-4 win-loss record this season and has already won the Brisbane International and Miami Open titles in 2025. She has a winning streak of seven matches currently, and it includes a 6-2, 6-2 against Paolini in the semifinal of the Miami Open.

On the other hand, Jasmine Paolini had to win three matches to reach the semifinal. She defeated Germany's Eva Lys 6-2, 6-1 in the first round and then another German Jule Niemeier 6-1, 7-5 in the second round.

Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates defeating Jule Niemeier of Germany in the second round on Day 4 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix | Source: Getty

Paolini knocked out the fourth seed Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinal and she has reached the last four without dropping a set in Stuttgart. The Italian has a 15-6 win-loss record in 2025 but has not reached any finals this season yet.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka leads Jasmine Paolini 4-2 in their head-to-head record and won their last meeting at the Miami Open 2025 last month. It will be their first meeting on the clay court.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka TBD TBD TBD Jasmine Paolini TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Aryna Sabalenka has a 12-4 win-loss record in Stuttgart and she would be hoping to reach her fourth final at the event. This is the only event where Sabalenka has not won despite reaching the final three times.

Sabalenka lost the 2021 Stuttgart final against Ashleigh Barty and then lost the 2022 and 2023 finals to Iga Swiatek. She has not won any WTA title on a clay court since the 2023 Madrid Open.

World No. 6 Jasmine Paolini has not reached a final on the WTA Tour since reaching the Wimbledon final last year. She has not won any WTA title in her career yet and her last final on the surface was at the 2024 French Open.

Paolini has a chance to become No. 5 in the WTA Rankings again, as she would overtake Madison Keys. She has never beaten any World No. 1 ranked player in her career yet.

Sabalenka would be the favorite to win this match, as she is in great form at the moment and would be fresher than Paolini, having spent much lesser time on the court this week.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets

