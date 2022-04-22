Stuttgart Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (8) Emma Raducanu.

Date: 22 April 2022.

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu preview

Iga Swiatek has been unbeaten in her last 20 matches

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on eighth seed Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Thursday.

The Pole has had an impressive 2022 season so far with 29 wins from 32 matches. She started with quarterfinal and semifinal appearances at the Adelaide International 1 and Australian Open respectively. Swiatek followed this up with a shock second-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko.

The Pole then won the Qatar Open by thrashing Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0 in the final. She went on to secure the Indian Wells Open as well, beating Maria Sakkari in the title clash. Swiatek entered the Miami Open as the favorite and became the new World No. 1 after winning her first match against Viktorija Golubic, with Ashleigh Barty announcing her retirement.

The Pole went on to win the competition by beating Naomi Osaka in the final. Swiatek admirably did not drop a single set during her victorious Miami Open campaign.

She went on to represent Poland in their Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie against Romania. Swiatek won her matches against Andreea Prisacariu and Mihaela Buzarnescu, dropping just one game overall.

The 20-year-old then entered the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix as the top seed. After receiving a bye to the second round, she beat Eva Lys 6-1, 6-1 to seal her place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



6-1 6-1 over Eva Lys in Swiatek's opening round in Stuttgart on indoor clay



Swiatek has now won 26 consecutive sets: THIRTEEN of those sets by 6-0 or 6-1



#Getty Iga Swiatek continues to channel glory-years Graf & Serena by overwhelming the opposition6-1 6-1 over Eva Lys in Swiatek's opening round in Stuttgart on indoor claySwiatek has now won 26 consecutive sets: THIRTEEN of those sets by 6-0 or 6-1 Iga Swiatek continues to channel glory-years Graf & Serena by overwhelming the opposition6-1 6-1 over Eva Lys in Swiatek's opening round in Stuttgart on indoor claySwiatek has now won 26 consecutive sets: THIRTEEN of those sets by 6-0 or 6-1#Getty https://t.co/l7wfZYzqv9

Raducanu endured a disappointing start to the season, suffering a first-round elimination at the Sydney International. She followed this up with a second-round exit at the Australian Open. The Brit then entered the Abierto Zapopan as the top seed but was forced to retire in her first-round match against Daria Saville due to an injury.

Raducanu beat Caroline Garcia in the opening round of the Indian Wells Open but lost to Petra Martic despite serving for the match in the third set. She then suffered an opening-round defeat against Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Miami Open.

Raducanu recovered from those results to post her first victory on clay by beating Tereza Martincova 7-5, 7-5 in the qualifying round of the Billie Jean King Cup. However, she was beaten comprehensively by Marketa Vondrousova as Great Britain lost 2-3 to the Czech Republic.

The US Open champion entered the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix as the eighth seed and started the competition by beating Storm Sanders 6-1, 6-2. She faced Tamara Korpatsch in the next round and bageled the German in the opening set. Korpatsch did well to take the second set 6-2 but Raducanu won the third set 6-1 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Porsche Tennis @PorscheTennis



#porschetennis #PTGP22 @EmmaRaducanu sets up a quarter final clash with World No.1 Iga Swiatek! The Porsche Brand Ambassador comes back after losing the second set and wins 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 over Tamara Korpatsch. See you tomorrow, Emma! .@EmmaRaducanu sets up a quarter final clash with World No.1 Iga Swiatek! The Porsche Brand Ambassador comes back after losing the second set and wins 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 over Tamara Korpatsch. See you tomorrow, Emma! #porschetennis #PTGP22 https://t.co/6wZ8sKuneD

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

Friday's quarterfinal will be the first meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. The winner of this match will face either Laura Siegemund or Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Iga Swiatek -1600 -6.5 (-125) Over 17.5 (-130) Emma Raducanu +775 +6.5 (-110) Under 17.5 (-110)

Iga Swiatek is heavily favored to win the match because of her dominant performances this year. The Pole has won her last 20 matches in a row, picking up the title in three successive WTA 1000 tournaments.

Raducanu, on the other hand, has had a disappointing season so far, winning only five out of 11 matches so far.

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Swiatek will be the overwhelming favorite to win the match given her current run of form. The 20-year-old has not dropped a single set in any of her last 12 matches.

The Pole is a pretty good clay-court player with 13 wins from her last 15 matches on the surface since 2021. She won the Italian Open last year and seeing how she has performed recently, we can expect her to produce some sensational results on clay this year.

Swiatek is likely to be aggressive from the start of the match. Her topspin-heavy forehand, powerful backhand, net play and court movement make her a formidable opponent.

Raducanu has a strong serve but needs to be incredibly accurate. The Brit has already recorded a number of double faults in Stuttgart, though she's managed some aces too. Her powerful backhand and court movement will be crucial to counter Swiatek's intensity.

Raducanu will have to be at her best physically if she is to stand a chance of beating the Pole. Incidentally, the 19-year-old recently had a foot blister that restricted her movement against Vondrousova in the Billie Jean King Cup. Any problems of this sort will be a massive blow for Raducanu, especially against a player of Swiatek's quality.

The 2021 US Open champion is a fine talent who is capable of putting up a tough fight. But Swiatek's incredible consistency should see her come away with yet another victory.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

