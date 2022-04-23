Stuttgart Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova

Date: 23 April 2022.

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $757,900.

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Iga Swiatek has not dropped a set in her last 13 matches

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Saturday.

The Pole has had a dream of a season in 2022, winning 30 out of 33 matches so far. Swiatek reached the semifinals of the Australian Open where she was beaten by Danielle Collins. She next played at the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing in the second round. This remains to be her last defeat of 2022 as she has gone on to win every match since then.

Swiatek won the Qatar Open by beating Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0 in the final. She followed this up by winning the Sunshine Double i.e. triumphing in the Indian Wells and Miami Opens. Swiatek won the latter tournament without dropping a single set and became only the fourth woman to win the Sunshine Double. The 20-year-old also became the new WTA World No. 1 following Ashleigh Barty's retirement.

Swiatek entered the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart as the top seed and started with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Eva Lys. She then beat 2021 US Open champion and eighth seed Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-4 to book her place in the semifinals of the competition.

21 wins in a row

Samsonova started 2022 with an opening-round exit at the Melbourne Summer Set 1. She then reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 2 before losing to eventual champion Madison Keys. The 23-year-old then exited the Australian Open in the second round after losing to Marketa Vondrousova.

After a disappointing run in Dubai and Doha, Samsonova reached the last 16 of the Indian Wells Open before losing to Petra Martic. She then suffered an opening-round defeat at the Miami Open to Madison Brengle.

Samsonova was unseeded at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and started with a double-bagel over Chloe Pacquet. She followed this up with a straight-sets win over sixth seed Karolina Pliskova. The Russian beat Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals to book her place in the last four of the competition.

As a result, she returns to the Top 30 and will most likely be seeded for Roland Garros!

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

This is the very first meeting between Swiatek and Samsonova, with the winner facing either Paula Badosa or Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Iga Swiatek -1600 -6.5 (-138) Over 17.5 (-135) Liudmila Samsonova +775 +6.5 (+100) Under 17.5 (-105)

Iga Swiatek is the heavy favorite to win and move to the final. The Pole has had an exceptional run of form this season, winning 21 matches on the trot and is well on course to win a fourth successive title. Samsonova, on the other hand, has won only eight out of 14 matches so far in 2022.

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Like every other match she has played over the past couple of months, Swiatek will enter as the overwhelming favorite to win. The Pole has won 30 out of 33 matches so far this season. Swiatek has an impressive record on clay, winning 14 out of 16 matches on the surface since 2021.

Samsonova, on the other hand, has won 5 out of 9 matches on clay since 2021.

Swiatek has a very good all-round game and she will be aggressive from the beginning of the match. The 20-year-old's mental strength is also commendable and it will come in handy if things go tough for her.

Samsonova has a decent baseline game and will have to make as few mistakes as she can in order to stand a chance against the World No. 1.

Swiatek has been in sensational form lately and should have little trouble beating the Russian and reaching the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

