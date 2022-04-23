Stuttgart 2022 Semifinals: Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova, Paula Badosa vs Aryna Sabalenka Odds, Picks and Predictions | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

This year's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix has reached its business end, with four semifinalists already decided.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek continued her dominant run of form on Friday as she beat Emma Raducanu to enter the last four of the competition. The Pole will take on Liudmila Samsonova, who saw off Laura Siegemund in straight sets in her quarterfinal.

The other half of the draw saw Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka book their places in the semifinals with three-set victories over Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit respectively.

With the top three seeds of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix being in the semifinals, we are in for some exciting tennis action to decide which two players progress to the final on Sunday.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the odds and predictions for the semifinal matches at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Iga Swiatek (-1600) vs Liudmila Samsonova (+775)

Swiatek has been in sensational form over the past couple of months

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has been in spectacular form this season, winning 30 out of 33 matches. She has won both of her matches at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix so far in straight sets.

The Pole annihilated Eva Lys 6-1, 6-1 before defeating US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-4. The 20-year-old hasn't dropped a set in her last 13 matches.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek defeats Emma Raducanu 6-4 6-4 to move into Stuttgart last 4 21 wins in a rowWorld No.1 Iga Swiatek defeats Emma Raducanu 6-4 6-4 to move into Stuttgart last 4 21 wins in a row ⚡World No.1 Iga Swiatek defeats Emma Raducanu 6-4 6-4 to move into Stuttgart last 4 https://t.co/ouFwqbOd2l

Samsonova has also had a somewhat easy path to the semifinals. The Russian started with a comfortable 6-0, 6-0 win over Chloe Paquet before stunning sixth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4. She then beat Laura Siegemund 7-5, 6-3 to reach the semifinals.

This will be the very first meeting between Swiatek and Samsonova. The Pole should have little trouble getting the better of Samsonova given her current run of form.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets (-450) via Oddschecker.

Paula Badosa (-120) vs Aryna Sabalenka (-105)

Second seed Badosa had to survive scares from Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur to reach the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Paula Badosa will become the new World No. 2 on Monday, after defeating Ons Jabeur 7-6(9), 1-6, 6-3 to reach WTA 500 Stuttgart semi-finals. Paula Badosa will become the new World No. 2 on Monday, after defeating Ons Jabeur 7-6(9), 1-6, 6-3 to reach WTA 500 Stuttgart semi-finals.

Sabalenka, too, had a similar route to the last four as her wins over Bianca Andreescu and Anett Kontaveit both came in three sets. The Belarusian, who finished as the runner-up last year, has rediscovered her form in Stuttgart following what has been a disappointing start to the season.

This will be the third meeting between Badosa and Sabalenka, with the Spaniard winning both of their previous two encounters last year. The match will be tightly contested but Badosa is expected to pip Sabalenka for a place in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Pick: Paula Badosa to win in three sets (+340) via Oddschecker.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee